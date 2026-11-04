Tabu's first glimpse as Jhansi Rani

The glimpse opens with power. It introduces Tabu as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani, a strong political personality shown taking the oath of office. Her defining line sets the tone for the character. “There are only two kinds of people in this world: one who believes in hard work and one in luck. I hate luck.” That dialogue points to a woman who has built her place through determination and stands firmly by her beliefs. The oath-taking moment and the line together present Jhansi Rani as a figure of authority rather than a symbolic political presence.