Tabu’s first look from King100 was unveiled on her birthday.
She plays Mahanthi Jhansi Rani, a political leader with an ambitious and authoritative image.
Directed by RA Karthik, it is Nagarjuna’s 100th film and will release in December 2026.
Tabu’s first look from King100 is out, with the makers unveiling her glimpse on November 4 to coincide with her 55th birthday. The film stars Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. The poster introduces Tabu as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani, an ambitious and strong political leader.
Tabu's first glimpse as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani from King100
Annapurna Studios, the production house behind the film, shared Tabu's King100 first look with a special video, which presents a new side of the actress. It also sharpens interest in her reunion with Nagarjuna and positions her character as one of the film’s main forces.
Wishing Tabu on her birthday, the production house shared the poster and first glimpse and captioned the post, "An unmatched screen presence. An intensity that commands every frame (sic)."
Tabu's first glimpse as Jhansi Rani
The glimpse opens with power. It introduces Tabu as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani, a strong political personality shown taking the oath of office. Her defining line sets the tone for the character. “There are only two kinds of people in this world: one who believes in hard work and one in luck. I hate luck.” That dialogue points to a woman who has built her place through determination and stands firmly by her beliefs. The oath-taking moment and the line together present Jhansi Rani as a figure of authority rather than a symbolic political presence.
Nagarjuna's birthday wish for Tabu
Nagarjuna also shared Tabu's character poster alongside a birthday message that read: "Happy Birthday to Dear #Tabutiful. The world will never forget Pandu from Ninne Pelladata... and now you’ll be etched in our memories as 'Mahanthi Jhansi Rani'. You made this film so special (sic)."
Nagarjuna and Tabu had shared screen space in Ninne Pelladata and Aavida Maa Aavide.
King100 release date
The upcoming project is written and directed by RA Karthik. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer, while Raja Mahadhevan handles cinematography. Navin Nooli has served as the editor and Sathees Kumar N is the production designer.
It is set for theatrical release on December 24, 2026.