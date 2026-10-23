A Jhansi court cancels Rakhi Sawant’s non-bailable warrant in the 2010 case.
The case concerns allegations linked to a participant on Rakhi Ka Insaaf.
An earlier High Court order was submitted, but legal proceedings will continue.
Actor Rakhi Sawant has received relief in a 16-year-old case linked to the death by suicide of a man who appeared on her television show Rakhi Ka Insaaf. On Thursday, a Jhansi court cancelled the non-bailable warrant issued against her on October 16 after her lawyer submitted an earlier High Court order directing that no coercive action be taken against her.
Why was Rakhi Sawant’s warrant cancelled?
According to advocate Asu Singh, who is representing Sawant, the High Court order had not been placed on record before the lower court during the previous hearing. This led to the non-bailable warrant being issued. As reported by India Today.
During Thursday’s hearing, the earlier order was presented before the court. After it was taken on record, the warrant was cancelled, and its immediate withdrawal was directed. However, the decision does not mean the case has been closed. Further judicial proceedings are expected to continue.
What is the 2010 Rakhi Ka Insaaf case?
The case concerns Lakshman Ahirwar, a resident of Jhansi’s Prem Nagar area, who appeared on Rakhi Ka Insaaf with his wife to discuss a marital dispute. During the programme, Sawant reportedly called him impotent while addressing the couple’s disagreement.
Ahirwar later died by suicide. His mother, Savitri, subsequently filed a complaint at the Prem Nagar police station, alleging that Sawant had used insulting and objectionable language against her son during an episode aired in October 2010.
According to the family’s allegations, Ahirwar experienced depression after the broadcast and later drank himself to death. These claims form part of the case and should not be treated as a judicial finding.
The television show focused on personal and social disputes brought before Sawant, often featuring confrontational exchanges. The latest court decision provides relief from the warrant but does not settle the allegations surrounding the programme or end the legal proceedings.