Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani are separating.
The singer asked for kindness and privacy and did not disclose the reason for the separation.
The separation marks the end of Kanika Kapoor’s second marriage.
Singer Kanika Kapoor has announced that she and London-based businessman Gautam Hathiramani are separating, four years after their wedding in London. Kapoor and Hathiramani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2022.
Kanika Kapoor announces separation from Gautam
On Tuesday, Kanika shared the news on Instagram and asked for privacy without disclosing the reason behind the separation. “Dear friends and family, after much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways. I am grateful for the time we shared and wish him well for the future. I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward,” she wrote.
The separation marks the end of Kapoor’s second marriage.
About Kanika Kapoor's married life
Kapoor had earlier said she and Hathiramani had known each other for almost 15 years. She added that they were close friends before their bond became romantic.
Kapoor also said she proposed marriage twice, first in 2014 and again in 2020. Hathiramani then proposed in August 2021.
Kapoor and Hathiramani married in London on May 20, 2022. The ceremony was attended by their close friends and family. Kapoor’s three children from her previous marriage were also present.
Kanika married businessman Raj Chandok in 1998. After marriage, she shifted to London.
Kapoor and Chandok have three children—daughters Aayana and Samara and son Yuvraaj.
The marriage ended in 2012, and she returned to India to build her music career.
Kanika Kapoor's career highlights
Kapoor gained popularity with her 2014 song “Baby Doll” from Sunny Leone’s film Ragini MMS 2, followed by “Lovely” from Happy New Year, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. She didn't look back after that and rose to fame.
She also crooned songs such as “Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan”, “Desi Look”, “Nachan Farrate” and “Da Da Dasse”. Kapoor also dabbled in independent music.