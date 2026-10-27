Shanaya Kapoor plays twins Aayesha and Aditi in the murder mystery series.
Aditi enters St Teresa’s Student of the Year contest to investigate her sister’s death.
Reema Maya directs the Dharmatic Entertainment series, streaming on JioHotstar from November 13.
Karan Johar is bringing back the Student of the Year franchise with a darker twist. The trailer of Student of the Year: After Dark, starring Shanaya Kapoor, replaces the original films’ campus glamour with murder, betrayal and fierce competition. Set at St Teresa Heritage School, the series follows a student determined to uncover the truth about her twin sister’s death.
Student of the Year: After Dark trailer introduces Shanaya Kapoor’s double role
The trailer opens with the discovery of Aayesha Malik (Shanaya Kapoor), the school’s queen bee, dead. Her twin sister Aditi, also played by Shanaya, refuses to accept that her death was an accident. She enters the school and joins its fiercely competitive Student of the Year contest to investigate.
As Aditi climbs the ranks, she discovers that Aayesha’s closest friends were also her strongest rivals. The competition becomes part of the investigation, with every student potentially hiding a secret.
The trailer has drawn comparisons with international shows. One viewer wrote, “Giving Riverdale x 13 reasons vibes.” Another commented, “ELITE + Squid Game = Student of the Year After Dark.”
Student of the Year: After Dark cast and release date
Directed by Reema Maya, the series also stars Abhinav Singh, Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Deeya Damani, Adi Malik, Sheeba Chaddha and Vivek Gomber. It is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.
Sharing the trailer, Karan Johar wrote, “A whole new era dawns upon St. Teresa Heritage School and the closer you get to the truth, the deadlier it gets.”
Shanaya described playing the twins as one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of her career. She explained that the sisters have contrasting personalities and choices, with Aayesha’s death setting the mystery in motion.
Reema Maya said, “Student Of The Year - After Dark is grit, angst and heart. It is for the youth of now.” She described the series as a murder mystery in which competition becomes part of the investigation.
Student of the Year: After Dark will stream on JioHotstar from November 13.