'Student Of The Year 3': Karan Johar Reveals 'Nocturnal Burger' Director Reema Maya Will Helm The Web Series

Talks about ‘Student of the Year’ evolving into a digital series has been in talks since last year. While last year it was reported that Shanaya Kapoor would be leading the series, no updates regarding the same have been given since.
Recently, Karan Johar graced the closing session of the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh, where he shared a major update about ‘Student of the Year 3.’ He revealed that ‘Nocturnal Burger’ director Reema Maya would be taking over the director’s chair for the same.
“Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of ‘Student of the Year.’ But it will be her way and definitely not mine because if I’ll enter Reema Maya’s world, then I will make it more of an illusion, which is what her name means,” the producer said, adding, “I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series.”
For those caught unaware, Reema Maya is an internationally acclaimed writer-director and the co-founder of the production house, Catnip. She is an independent filmmaker renowned for her short films, which have premiered at plenty of acclaimed film festivals. Her short film ‘Counterfeit Kunkoo’ garnered positive responses at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Her latest film ‘Nocturnal Burger’ premiered at the Short Film Program section at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Additionally, she has directed videos for various global brands like Netflix, boAt and Red Bull.
As for ‘Student of the Year,’ the first film was directed by Johar himself and marked the debuts for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in 2012. ‘Student of the Year 2’ was helmed by Puneet Malhotra in 2019 and starred Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.
For ‘Student of the Year 3,’ the filmmakers will soon be making an official announcement about the web series, and as time nears, will also reveal the cast and crew of the same.