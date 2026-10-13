Salman Khan, Karan Johar Reunite For KWK | Throwback To The Actor's Best Moments From Previous Seasons

Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor Teasing

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were heavily featured throughout the Season 4 episode's banter. During the rapid-fire round, when asked what he would do if he woke up as Ranbir Kapoor, Salman quipped: "I'd wonder whether Salman is lucky or if I am." When asked what advice he’d give to Ranbir, he said: "Have fun!" But for Katrina, his advice was: "Make sure he doesn't have fun." He also said that there is no gun that would make him have a gay encounter but if there was one, he would have it with Karan. In the rapid-fire round, he also mused that if Kareena Kapoor Khan wasn’t in the industry, she should have been a house wife, and the same went for Priyanka Chopra Jonas.