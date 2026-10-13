Salman Khan, Karan Johar Reunite For KWK | Throwback To The Actor's Best Moments From Previous Seasons

Salman Khan is returning to the Koffee with Karan couch.
He has made prior two appearances on Karan Johar's talk show.
KWK Season 9 is the show's final outing.
The upcoming ninth season of Koffee With Karan—which will mark the end of the beloved talk show—is opening with a bang. Host Karan Johar took to social media to share a promo confirming that Salman Khan is set to headline the season premiere. The final run of the iconic celebrity interview show will stream on JioHotstar starting October 14. In the promo, Khan can be heard saying, “Toh main aa raha hun karne Koffee with Karan”.
Sharing the video, Johar wrote, “One last time...a koffee with the one & only bhaii. Koffee with Karan Season 9, streaming 14th October onwards on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.”
This marks Khan's third appearance on the show, after Season 4 in 2014 and Season 5 in 2016. The latter marked the talk show’s 100th and very special episode, where Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan came together. Ahead of the new episode in the final season, here's a round-up of the most memorable moments from Salman Khan's prior two appearances.
Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor Teasing
Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were heavily featured throughout the Season 4 episode's banter. During the rapid-fire round, when asked what he would do if he woke up as Ranbir Kapoor, Salman quipped: "I'd wonder whether Salman is lucky or if I am." When asked what advice he’d give to Ranbir, he said: "Have fun!" But for Katrina, his advice was: "Make sure he doesn't have fun." He also said that there is no gun that would make him have a gay encounter but if there was one, he would have it with Karan. In the rapid-fire round, he also mused that if Kareena Kapoor Khan wasn’t in the industry, she should have been a house wife, and the same went for Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
On Ex-Girlfriends & Privacy
On the 2014 episode, Salman insisted maintaining the privacy of his relationships. “You want them to be happy, you want them to be well settled, you want them to be part of their new families,” Salman said, responding to aquestion about how he reacts when he runs into an ex. The actor continued, “I try not to (acknowledge them in public). I try to keep out of people’s faces. I try and stay away.” Asked why, Salman said that he doesn’t want gossip to be written about the women if they’re spotted with him. When Karan asked if he feels ‘protective’ about them, Salman nodded, and underlined, “I want 100% (for them).”
Virgin Comment
Salman’s infamous Season 4 claim of being a virgin sent shockwaves through Bollywood. Fast-forward three years to his next appearance, and despite the passage of time, the superstar held onto his story. But the real kicker came when he turned the tables on Karan Johar, declaring the host was in the exact same boat. A visibly flustered Karan could only dodge the jab with a cheeky defense, quipping that he was merely a "recycled" virgin.
The Tie Breaker
Their brotherly affection was palpable. In a heartwarming gesture, both Salman and Arbaaz intentionally handed the final tie-breaker—asking for the dog's name in Hum Aapke Hain Koun—straight to Sohail, ensuring their youngest sibling didn't go home empty-handed after missing out on the coffee hamper. Throughout the broadcast, Salman’s frequent, affectionate nods to Katrina Kaif kept viewers smiling. But the absolute highlight came when Salman burst into the signature Sheila Ki Jawani step, prompting his brothers to humorously declare that only he could pull it off—a moment that perfectly captured why audiences adore this trio above all else.
Bermuda Triangle
Sohail dropped an all-time great Koffee bombshell recalling how he eloped, complete with buddies abducting a maulvi to get the job done. The ultimate punchline? It was the exact same maulvi that Salim Khan’s inner circle had snatched years prior for the patriarch's own elopement with Sushila Charak.
Sohail also candidly shared what it was like growing up as the baby of the family, confessing his older brothers often sidelined him. He joked that Arbaaz's bedroom acted like a literal Bermuda Triangle—every female visitor who entered the house somehow ended up in Arbaaz's room, while Sohail alleged never to have caught a glimpse of them. Later, when Karan asked the men who would be the bartender out of the three, Sohail joked it would be Salman, as he’s always behind bars.