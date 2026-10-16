Salman Khan discussed fatherhood, relationships and fame on Koffee With Karan Season 9.
Karisma Kapoor praised old memories as Salman called her his hardest-working co-star.
Salman reflected on celebrity privacy, criticism and his experience making Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Salman Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 9, where he spoke to host Karan Johar about fatherhood, relationships, fame and the experiences that have shaped his life. Actor Karisma Kapoor also joined the conversation for a special rapid-fire round, bringing back memories of their friendship and years of working together.
Salman Khan on fatherhood and relationships
Salman revealed that he hopes to have children in the future, reflecting on how parenthood can change a person's perspective on family, loneliness and life. He also discussed relationships, explaining his reluctance to commit without being certain about the decision.
The actor looked back at his earlier appearances on the show and admitted feeling embarrassed by some of his past remarks, including his comments about virginity. His advice was to move on and focus on the present rather than dwell on old mistakes.
Salman Khan recalls working with Karisma Kapoor
Karisma recalled meeting Salman when she was a teenager and spoke about their years of friendship and professional association. Salman praised her work ethic, calling her the hardest-working actor he had seen. He also named Karisma as a co-star with whom he shared his best on-screen chemistry.
Salman also revealed that he agreed to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai after hearing only the first half of Karan's narration. Their family ties reportedly played a role in his decision, and he agreed to the film without negotiating a fee.
Salman on criticism, fitness and celebrity privacy
The actor said negative comments could motivate him to improve rather than discourage him. He also acknowledged that injuries had affected his physique, while seeing fitter people encouraged him to work harder.
During the conversation, Salman criticised photographing celebrities without their consent. He distinguished unwanted attention from publicity stunts arranged by stars and their PR teams, stressing the importance of respecting personal boundaries.
Karan also recalled an unusual story from a visit to Salman's home. Salman described lights switching on and off, cupboards opening and an unexplained presence whenever he played music.
The conversation offered a glimpse into the actor's views on fame, personal growth and his relationships, alongside memories from his long association with Karan and Karisma.