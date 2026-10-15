Koffee With Karan S9 | Salman Khan Reveals The Reason Why He Made 'Still A Virgin' Comment

Salman Khan graced the couch of Koffee With Karan Season 9.
The first episode premiered on JioHotstar on October 15.
Karisma Kapoor appeared as a surprise guest.
Actor Salman Khan appeared as the first guest for Karan Johar's last season of the popular chat show Koffee With Karan and it did not disappoint! One of the highlights of the show was Salman addressing his "still a virgin" comment, which he made in Season 4, aired in 2013. The actor made it clear that he made the statement to avoid Karan from grilling him about his dating life.
What Salman Khan said about his 'still a virgin' remark
When Karan poked at the famous statement that went viral in 2013, Salman answered with earnestness, as he said, "That was a way of saying Karan that I don't want to talk about it. Because you (Karan) keep on saying that you are dating so and so.."
The 60-year-old actor further shared how talking about his dating life makes him uncomfortable.
"I never want to talk about it because you never know if this person who is going to be in your life for the rest of your life. And that person goes ahead and marries somebody else. So, I have always had this since the time I was 15 or 16 years old."
This seems to be a lesson Salman learned from father, Salim Khan, where he compared personal life to a bedroom, while a public life to a living room and said, "What you can say in the living room, you can say in front of the whole country. Whatever is in the bedroom should not come into the living room. "
However, when Karan spoke to Salman about ever feeling lonely, Salman refuted it by saying that he has his family and is sure of having children someday.
"I will have kids at some point in life, "Salman said.
About Koffee With Karan S9 debut episode
Karan Johar opened the last season with Salman Khan on Wednesday. The show had some highlights as Salman spoke about his aversion to unwanted paparazzi intrusion. The actor also spoke about trolling culture and how he doesn't let it get to him.
The most fun segment was when actor Karisma Kapoor arrived as a surprise guest and Salman teased her by calling their friendship a "longest-living affair", much to the shock of Karisma!
The segments included the famous rapid fire round, messages for Salman from his industry friends and Karan convincing the actor that this indeed is the last season of the popular celebrity chat show!