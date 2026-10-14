Arjun Bijlani explains Neha Swami’s T-shirt controversy

The couple’s statement read, “Neha was completely unaware of the meaning and significance of the writing on the T-shirt when she wore it. There was absolutely no intention to hurt, disrespect or offend the religious sentiments of any individual or community. We sincerely respect all religions, faiths and beliefs, and would never knowingly do anything to hurt the sentiments of others.”