Arjun Bijlani apologised after Neha Swami’s T-shirt sparked religious controversy online.
The couple said a fan gifted the T-shirt during their Bangkok visit.
Pakistani actor Mishi Khan criticised the couple and called for an apology.
Television actor Arjun Bijlani has issued a clarification after his wife, Neha Swami, faced backlash for wearing a T-shirt featuring Urdu text referring to Prophet Muhammad. The controversy gained attention on social media, prompting the couple to apologise and explain that they did not know what the writing meant.
In a statement shared on Instagram, Arjun said the T-shirt had been gifted to Neha by a fan during their visit to a mall in Bangkok. He stressed that there was no intention to offend any religious community.
Arjun Bijlani explains Neha Swami’s T-shirt controversy
The couple’s statement read, “Neha was completely unaware of the meaning and significance of the writing on the T-shirt when she wore it. There was absolutely no intention to hurt, disrespect or offend the religious sentiments of any individual or community. We sincerely respect all religions, faiths and beliefs, and would never knowingly do anything to hurt the sentiments of others.”
Arjun also shared an apology on social media, writing, “We sincerely apologise.
The couple reiterated that the garment was a gift and said they would be more careful about accepting such items in the future. “We are sorry for what happened unintentionally and we will always be careful in future with regards to the gifts received,” the statement read.
Couple condemns online abuse and threats
While acknowledging that people may have strong feelings about religious matters, Arjun and Neha criticised the abusive messages and threats directed at her. The statement read, “While we understand that people may have strong feelings about matters of religious significance, the trolling, abusive language, curses and threats directed at Neha are deeply distressing and unacceptable.”
The couple also urged people not to target Neha or her family, calling for sensitivity and mutual respect instead of harassment.
Pakistani actor reacts to the controversy
Neha reportedly wore the T-shirt at Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee’s son's birthday party in Mumbai. The incident drew further attention after Pakistani actor Mishi Khan criticised the couple in an Instagram post and called for a public apology.
Arjun was recently seen in the Netflix series Chumbak. He and Neha are also part of the television show Pati Patni Aur Panga.