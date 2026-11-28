During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman reprimanded Priyanka for making personal and derogatory remarks about fellow contestants, including Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi’s late mother. Clips of her comments were also shown during the confrontation. The argument escalated, and Salman eventually asked her to leave the house. He reportedly warned the channel and network that he would stop working with them if she appeared on any of their shows again.