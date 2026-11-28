Mahhi Vij compared Love Gill to former Bigg Boss contestant Priyanka Jagga.
Love asked Kanika Mann and Gullu who Priyanka Jagga was.
Priyanka left Bigg Boss 10 in December 2016 after clashing with Salman Khan.
As Bigg Boss 20 moves closer to its finale, tensions between contestants continue to rise. In the latest episode, a disagreement between Mahhi Vij and Lovepreet Gill, also known as Love, took an unexpected turn when Mahhi compared her to former contestant Priyanka Jagga. The remark came during the cage punishment task and left Love confused, while it also prompted a discussion about Priyanka’s controversial stint on the reality show.
Mahhi Vij takes a dig at Love Gill on Bigg Boss 20
Following her argument with Love, Mahhi was seen discussing the exchange with other housemates. She suggested that her remark had left Love speechless after weeks of personal comments. Mahhi said, "Abhi isne jo mujhe 10 hafte mein bola na, maine isko ek line mein tadpa diya. Isko bhi pata hoga Priyanka kaun hai."
However, Love appeared unfamiliar with the name and turned to Kanika Mann and Gullu for an explanation. She asked, "Priyanka kaun hai?"
Kanika, too, seemed unsure about the reference and questioned whether Priyanka was associated with a negative reputation. She said, "Mujhe yeh baat samaj nahi aayi. Priyanka pe kya koi galat tag hai kya?" The conversation then moved to Priyanka’s time on Bigg Boss 10, with the contestants recalling the controversies surrounding her participation.
Why did Mahhi compare Love to Priyanka Jagga?
Priyanka Jagga was a contestant on the tenth season of Bigg Boss, which followed a commoner-versus-celebrity format. Her time on the show ended in December 2016 after a major confrontation with host Salman Khan.
During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman reprimanded Priyanka for making personal and derogatory remarks about fellow contestants, including Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi’s late mother. Clips of her comments were also shown during the confrontation. The argument escalated, and Salman eventually asked her to leave the house. He reportedly warned the channel and network that he would stop working with them if she appeared on any of their shows again.
Priyanka has now responded to the renewed discussion around her name by resharing a fan-made video on social media, standing by her gameplay on the show. Mahhi’s comparison has therefore brought a decade-old Bigg Boss controversy back into the conversation.