Bigg Boss is in its 20th season.
Salman Khan promised Arishfa Khan a film offer and a song opportunity to Qazi Touqueer.
Manish Goel left the reality show due to a leg injury.
Salman Khan turned the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 into an unforgettable moment for housemates Arishfa Khan and Qazi Touqeer. During the broadcast, the Bollywood icon validated Arishfa's longtime ambition of collaborating with him and pledged a future music project to Qazi Touqeer once his time on the reality series wraps up. Both contestants were left thrilled by the gesture.
Salman Khan's Offers To Arishfa And Qazi
Over the course of the Bigg Boss broadcast, Arishfa Khan expressed her deep fondness for Salman, sharing that collaborating with the Bollywood icon has been a lifelong goal. She even reminisced about a childhood fantasy of moving to Mumbai just to marry him, confessing he was her first crush. When she wondered aloud if she will ever get the chance to share the screen with him, Salman promised to make that wish come true.
The host also poked fun at Arishfa’s candid nature and non-stop talking. Curious about whether her constant chatter ever gets on his nerves, she asked for his honest opinion, prompting Salman to affectionately label her "adorable", making it clear he enjoys her lively energy. Their playful banter underscored the easy, crackling chemistry between the two.
Salman then swerved his focus to Qazi Touqeer, who has been wowing audiences with his vocal talents throughout the season. In a standout gesture, the superstar pledged to line up a musical track for the singer post-eviction, declaring, “Qazi, when you come out, I will give you a song.” Overjoyed by the surprise promise, Qazi thanked the host warmly.
These offers aren't new. Khan keeps his word. Several other former Bigg Boss participants have landed roles in Salman Khan's films over the years. From the show's sixth season, Sana Khan joined him in Jai Ho, while her fellow alum Santosh Shukla made appearances in both Jai Ho and Dabangg.
Similarly, Bigg Boss 7 alum Armaan Kohli secured a part in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Bigg Boss 9's Nora Fatehi later collaborated with the superstar on Bharat.