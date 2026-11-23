Salman Khan's Offers To Arishfa And Qazi

Over the course of the Bigg Boss broadcast, Arishfa Khan expressed her deep fondness for Salman, sharing that collaborating with the Bollywood icon has been a lifelong goal. She even reminisced about a childhood fantasy of moving to Mumbai just to marry him, confessing he was her first crush. When she wondered aloud if she will ever get the chance to share the screen with him, Salman promised to make that wish come true.