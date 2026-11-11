Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij Breaks Down As Love Gill Brings Up Jay Bhanushali Separation

What started the Mahhi Vij and Love Gill argument?

The disagreement reportedly began during a nomination task when Love confronted Mahhi over allegedly calling her a ‘home breaker’. Explaining the context, Mahhi said the remark had come up during a conversation with ScoutOP after Love had called her ‘ping pong’. She maintained that she had only asked ScoutOP how Love would react if she used that particular term for her. Mahhi also insisted that the comment had nothing to do with Kashvi or anything outside the house.