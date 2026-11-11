Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij Breaks Down As Love Gill Brings Up Jay Bhanushali Separation

Mahhi Vij breaks down after Love Gill brings up Jay Bhanushali.
Bigg Boss 20 argument begins with the controversial ‘home breaker’ remark.
Amrapali Dubey and Yung DSA question Mahhi's choice of words.
The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has taken a personal turn, with Mahhi Vij breaking down during an argument with fellow contestant Love Gill. What began as a disagreement over the ‘home breaker’ remark escalated after Love brought up Mahhi's separation from Jay Bhanushali. The latest promo of the upcoming episode shows the actress getting emotional and asking Love not to involve her personal life in their disagreements.
Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij warns Love Gill over Jay Bhanushali
In the promo, Mahhi is visibly upset as the confrontation intensifies. Reacting to Love's remarks, she firmly tells her not to bring her husband into their arguments. Mahhi says, “Mere pati ko kabhi bhi beech mein mat lana (Never bring my husband into this).”
Love then attempts to explain her side of the dispute to the other housemates, saying, “Jaise inhone mere liye ek word bola ‘home breaker... (Just as she used a word like ‘home breaker’ for me…)” The exchange leaves Mahhi emotional, and she eventually walks out of the room in tears.
What started the Mahhi Vij and Love Gill argument?
The disagreement reportedly began during a nomination task when Love confronted Mahhi over allegedly calling her a ‘home breaker’. Explaining the context, Mahhi said the remark had come up during a conversation with ScoutOP after Love had called her ‘ping pong’. She maintained that she had only asked ScoutOP how Love would react if she used that particular term for her. Mahhi also insisted that the comment had nothing to do with Kashvi or anything outside the house.
The Big Boss promo also shows Amrapali Dubey and Yung DSA questioning Mahhi's choice of words. They point out that she expects others to avoid personal remarks while using a label that could be hurtful herself.
The confrontation appears to be part of a task in which housemates take turns expressing their grievances against Mahhi while she wears special equipment. The upcoming episode is expected to reveal how the disagreement unfolds and whether the contestants manage to resolve their differences.