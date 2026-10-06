The All Indian Cine Workers Association demanded an FIR against the channel, producer and production house.
AICWA also sought the resignation of the Film City Managing Director and a wider probe into safety arrangements.
AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking a detailed investigation.
Colors TV’s reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 set caught fire on Monday (October 5) at Prime Focus Studio in Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai, while production was underway. The incident prompted the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) to demand an FIR and a wider probe into safety arrangements on the set.
AICWA demands an FIR
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) asked for an FIR against the channel, the producer and the production house. It also pressed for the Film City Managing Director to resign and sought a full probe into the fire and the safety steps at the set.
The incident has again put the safety of workers and artistes at Film City in focus, the workers’ body said. It alleged that the set did not have enough fire safety measures.
What are AICWA's allegations?
AICWA, in a statement shared on X. The association stated that the fire had again brought attention to the safety of workers and artistes employed at Film City.
“AICWA demands FIR against channel, producer and production house, and resignation of Film City Managing Director,” the association stated in its statement.
“There were no fire safety arrangements whatsoever on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, which is why the fire broke out and spread. A large number of workers and artists were working on a set that had been left completely unprotected,” the body wrote.
AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta seeks probe
After the fire, Gupta wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He asked for a detailed probe into the incident and action against those responsible.
Gupta also sought a fixed-deadline inquiry into the fire’s origin and whether staff followed the required safety rules. He alleged that Film City management was aware that some sets were running without enough fire safety measures.
“Not a single fire safety measure was in place on this set. This is not an accident, it is criminal negligence,” he said.
AICWA has also sought mandatory fire safety staff on every set and firefighting gear at all shoots. The association said productions that do not meet safety rules should lose their licences.
The association said it will keep pressing the issue until Film City installs proper safety measures for cine workers and artistes.
About Pati Patni aur Panga 2
Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check is a celebrity couple reality game show, hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui. It airs on Colors TV and JioHotstar on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 PM.