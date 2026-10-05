Talat Aziz and four others were hospitalised after a fire at his Juhu residence on Friday night.
The blaze filled the duplex flat with smoke and caused suffocation among the occupants.
Aziz's wife Bina, their sons Shayaan and Adnan and Sikandar Singh were also taken to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital.
Veteran ghazal singer Talat Aziz and four others were admitted to hospital after a fire swept through his Juhu home on Friday (October 2) night. Smoke filled the duplex flat and left the occupants short of breath. Talat Aziz's wife Bina, their sons Shayaan and Adnan, and Sikandar Singh were also reportedly taken to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital. All five were treated on Friday night and discharged on Saturday, civic officials said, as reported by Times of India.
What happened at Talat Aziz's Juhu residence
Aziz and his family have lived in the five-storey building for almost 40 years. TOI City reported that the fire alarm came in at about 10.56 pm on Friday. The fire began inside the five-storey building and spread to wiring and electrical fittings on the ground floor.
What Talat Aziz said about Juhu residence fire
Aziz told the publication that he was downstairs watching television while his wife was upstairs when the fire broke out.
"It was a blazing inferno that erupted suddenly at 11.00 pm Friday. I was watching TV in the hall downstairs while Bina was upstairs. An air conditioner in the hall, which was not even switched on, sparked and emanated fire," he said.
"Within minutes the blaze spread to the curtains, and blinding black smoke billowed out. I could not see a thing. I kept calling to my wife, fearing for her safety. She ran into the bathroom upstairs, turned on the shower and called for help from the window. A neighbour climbed a ladder and rescued Bina through the window. We were hospitalised for suffocation and took discharge Saturday," he added.
Damage and aftermath of the fire
Among the items lost were Aziz's harmoniums and Bina's paintings. The blaze also damaged a sofa and a split air-conditioner. Aziz said he was grateful that everyone was safe and thanked emergency responders and neighbours for their help.
"I am profusely thankful to the police, fire brigade, ambulance who all arrived promptly and took charge. My neighbours have been so helpful too. We have lost precious belongings including my harmoniums and Bina's paintings. But I thank Allah that we are safe and sound."
The family will move into a hotel until the flat is ready to live in again.
Officials have not yet established what caused the fire.