Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa Caught In Legal Row As Sister-In-Law, Ramola, Challenges Ownership

Jalsa Property Dispute Details

Ramola, who is married to Amitabh Bachchan’s younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan, has mounted a direct challenge to the legality of the three-decade-old transfer. In her submissions to the authorities, she declared that Jalsa was originally registered in her name and alleged that the subsequent transfer of title to Jaya in 1993 occurred entirely without her knowledge or consent. Questioning the procedural validity of the transaction, Ramola claimed that the disputed gift deed was drafted on plain paper rather than official stamp paper, violating the mandatory payment of stamp duty at the time of execution, and failed to bear the signatures of attesting witnesses.