Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa Caught In Legal Row As Sister-In-Law, Ramola, Challenges Ownership

Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa home has gotten mired in a legal dispute.
His sister-in-law, Ramola, is questioning a 1993 deed that gave ownership to Jaya Bachchan.
Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies in Andheri is handling the matter.
Amitabh Bachchan’s celebrated Mumbai bungalow, Jalsa, has become the focal point of an escalating family property dispute after his sister-in-law, Ramola Bachchan, formally challenged a 1993 gift deed that transferred the residence’s ownership to his wife, Jaya Bachchan. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Ramola has filed multiple complaints with registration authorities over the past seven months, escalating the conflict to the office of the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies in Andheri, where official hearings are now underway.
At the core of the legal tussle lies a sharp discrepancy between housing society documentation and state land records. While internal files maintained by the Kapol Housing Society recognise Jaya Bachchan as the rightful owner of the landmark Juhu property, the Maharashtra government’s official Property Card continues to carry Ramola’s name. Reports indicate that the long-dormant issue flared up recently after fresh attempts were initiated to replace Ramola’s name with Jaya’s in the state’s revenue records, prompting swift intervention from the former.
Jalsa Property Dispute Details
Ramola, who is married to Amitabh Bachchan’s younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan, has mounted a direct challenge to the legality of the three-decade-old transfer. In her submissions to the authorities, she declared that Jalsa was originally registered in her name and alleged that the subsequent transfer of title to Jaya in 1993 occurred entirely without her knowledge or consent. Questioning the procedural validity of the transaction, Ramola claimed that the disputed gift deed was drafted on plain paper rather than official stamp paper, violating the mandatory payment of stamp duty at the time of execution, and failed to bear the signatures of attesting witnesses.
Responding to the escalating filings, Deputy Registrar Faiyaz Mulani confirmed that his office has formally taken cognisance of Ramola’s complaint and initiated quasi-judicial proceedings to examine the matter. Notices have been issued directing all concerned parties to submit their respective responses and supporting documentation. As the inquiry progresses, regulatory authorities have yet to deliver a determination on the authenticity of the 1993 gift deed or adjudicate the competing claims of ownership over one of Bollywood’s most recognisable private residences.