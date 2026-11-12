Netflix has released the teaser for Emily in Paris Season 6.
Lily Collins returns as Emily Cooper alongside Ashley Park and Lucas Bravo.
The final season takes Emily and Mindy to Greece for new adventures.
Emily in Paris is preparing to say goodbye after six seasons, and Netflix's latest teaser suggests that Emily Cooper's final chapter will bring her back to the choices that have shaped her life. The streaming platform released the first teaser for Emily in Paris Season 6 on Wednesday, November 11, offering a look at Lily Collins and Ashley Park's return as Emily and Mindy Chen.
The farewell season finds Emily “stepping into a new era of ambition and romance,” according to the official logline. Her loyalties will be tested as career conflicts and changing relationships force her to reconsider where she wants her future to be.
Emily in Paris Season 6 Teaser Hints At One Last Adventure
The teaser looks back at Emily's arrival in Paris, which she initially considered a “fun little detour”. What began as an exciting year abroad soon became “complicated”, “dramatic” and “chaotic”. Mindy reminds her, “This isn’t just a fun year abroad anymore. This is your life.”
Sylvie, played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, offers advice to “fall in love” and “make mistakes”. Emily and Mindy then raise a toast to “one last story”, with Emily saying, “Let’s send it off with a bang.”
The footage also takes the pair to Greece, where they appear to encounter Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo. When they ask him what he is doing, he responds, “You ready?”
Emily in Paris Season 6 Cast And Release Date
The final season brings back Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, Bruno Gouery as Luc, Samuel Arnold as Julien and William Abadie as Antoine. Eugenio Franceschini's Marcello, Emily's former Italian love interest, remains part of the story's recent history after their relationship ended in Season 5.
Creator and showrunner Darren Star has described the upcoming season as “the biggest Emily in Paris experience yet.” He also said Greece was a location the team wanted to showcase, adding that he hoped audiences would experience the journey alongside Emily.