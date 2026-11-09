Netflix's Black Doves Season 2 Hits Series-High Audience Rating

Netflix's Black Doves has returned with a fresh season.
Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw lead the sleek spy drama.
Black Doves Season 2 has shown formidable ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.
Netflix's espionage thriller Black Doves is back with its second season, scuttling focus from its festive winter climax to a fresh wave of high-stakes political and personal turbulence. At the center of the narrative are undercover intelligence operative Helen Webb (Keira Knightley) and veteran hitman Sam Young (Ben Whishaw), both deeply mired in the subterranean mercenary network known as the Black Doves.
Black Doves Season 2 Synopsis, Cast
Despite the looming reality of her husband (Andrew Buchan) stepping into the role of Prime Minister, Helen continues leaking top-secret information while simultaneously trying to untangle a dangerous conspiracy targeting her handler, Mrs. Reed (Sarah Lancashire). Meanwhile, a struggling Sam readily embraces the distraction of a new joint assignment, reuniting with Helen to navigate the expanding web of danger.
The second chapter of the Netflix show expands its ensemble with performances from Kathryn Hunter, Ella Lily Hyland, Gabrielle Creevy, Agnes O’Casey, Molly Chesworth, Ambika Mod, Neve Campbell, Babou Ceesay, Sam Riley, Sylvia Hoeks, Goran Kostic, and Samuel Barnett. While the standout supporting cast gathers strong acclaim for elevating the drama, early viewer reactions indicate that the overall narrative direction of Season 2 is shaping up to be far more polarizing among audiences than the cast's execution.
Created by Joe Barton, the high-octane thriller about a covert spy network became a breakout hit upon its December 2024 debut, garnering nearly 60 million viewing hours in its opening week alone. With its new season now streaming, the series continues to retain strong momentum.
Black Doves Season 2 debuted to an audience-high 76% score on Rotten Tomatoes, outperforming Season 1’s 64% rating, though the early user score relies on fewer than 50 submissions. Following its November 5 drop of six episodes, the season debuted to a perfect 100% critical rating before settling at 94% across 18 reviews, with only a single negative assessment logged.