Netflix's Black Doves Season 2 Hits Series-High Audience Rating

The second chapter of the Netflix show expands its ensemble with performances from Kathryn Hunter, Ella Lily Hyland, Gabrielle Creevy, Agnes O’Casey, Molly Chesworth, Ambika Mod, Neve Campbell, Babou Ceesay, Sam Riley, Sylvia Hoeks, Goran Kostic, and Samuel Barnett. While the standout supporting cast gathers strong acclaim for elevating the drama, early viewer reactions indicate that the overall narrative direction of Season 2 is shaping up to be far more polarizing among audiences than the cast's execution.