Keira Knightley Recalls Harassment By Paparazzi Who Called Her 'Whore', Slut': They Were Trying To Get Reaction

Actor Keira Knightley has recalled paparazzi harassment and stalking that took a toll on her mental health.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley recalls horrible paps experiences Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Keira Knightley revealed how paparazzi stalked her every move when she was young

  • The actress said she went "mad" during Pirates of the Caribbean, as the paparazzi invaded her life

  • She dealt with the paps by wearing identical outfits daily

Actor Keira Knightley has recalled the horrible ordeal with paparazzi culture. In an interview, Knightley shared how she was verbally abused and stalked by photographers early in her career. She revealed how her fame after the success of Pirates of the Caribbean turned into a terrible experience when she was just 18, and it took a toll on her mental health.

Keira Knightley recalls paparazzi horror

The Oscar-nominated actress told The Times of London that she went "mad" when she was "relentlessly pursued" by the paps, and it took a toll on her mental health. "It was mostly ‘whore’ they’d shout. ‘Slut’ sometimes. Particularly if I was with someone — a boyfriend, my brother or my dad. They were trying to get a reaction out of them — provoking people into punching them so they could sue," she added.

"They were forcing people off the roads, then getting even bigger money for pictures of a crashed actress or whatever. And then Britney shaved her head, so it was like, ‘Great — we can push them into doing something fucking crazy,’” Knightley said further, recalling how tabloids exploited and targeted young women in the 2000s.

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
Reality Of Bollywood's Paparazzi Culture

BY Team Nazar Ya!

To make herself “worthless” to tabloids, the Pride and Prejudice actress started wearing the same clothes every day. She wore stripy T-shirts, jeans, and boots. "If I was being followed, I stopped walking. I’d literally stand there. One day, I stood there for five hours. It wasn’t a valuable shot to them if it was always me in the same clothes, standing still," she said.

The pressure led her to quit acting for some time, and her family asked her to “just walk.” Knightley was "very scruffy, which they also wouldn’t have expected."

"You just don’t make eye contact, go a bit hunched. I kind of slithered."

The 40-year-old star said that it was a "brutal time to be a young woman in the public eye" and she felt stalked by men.

Paps Vs Celebs - thenationalnews.com/resizer
Paps, Privacy, Actors And Inappropriate Angles

BY Garima Das

On the work front, Knightley's latest release is The Woman in Cabin 10 on Netflix.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: PAK-W Win Toss, Choose To Bowl First

  2. India A Squad For South Africa Series Announced: Rishabh Pant To Lead - Check Full List For Unofficial Tests

  3. PAK Vs SA LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Proteas Lose Openers After Pakistan Post 333 In Rawalpindi

  4. India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Get Ravi Shastri's Backing

  5. Mohammad Rizwan Sacked: Pakistan Name New ODI Captain - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Is INDIA Bloc’s Infighting Costing It Loyal Voters In Bihar Assembly Elections?

  2. Can A Campus Be Apolitical In A Political Society?

  3. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  4. Is Only One Kind Of Student Politics Allowed To Thrive?

  5. 23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  2. Can American Diplomacy Prevent The Collapse Of The Israel-Hamas Peace Deal?

  3. 23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

  4. Florida Councillor Faces Backlash Over Anti-Indian Remarks On X

  5. Trump Warns India of 'Massive Tariffs' Over Russian Oil Purchases

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike