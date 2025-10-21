Keira Knightley Recalls Harassment By Paparazzi Who Called Her 'Whore', Slut': They Were Trying To Get Reaction

Keira Knightley recalls paparazzi horror

The Oscar-nominated actress told The Times of London that she went "mad" when she was "relentlessly pursued" by the paps, and it took a toll on her mental health. "It was mostly ‘whore’ they’d shout. ‘Slut’ sometimes. Particularly if I was with someone — a boyfriend, my brother or my dad. They were trying to get a reaction out of them — provoking people into punching them so they could sue," she added.