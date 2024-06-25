Paps, Privacy, Actors And Inappropriate Angles

Popular paparazzo Yogen Shah, who has been in the field for more than three decades has reacted to celebrities expressing their displeasure over getting clicked inappropriately. He said they Bollywood is like a family to them and no one is gaining anything from it. Shah said that photographers shouldn’t do anything that shows the celebs in a wrong way or affects their fan following. “These things are not helping Bollywood or the industry. When we spot any celeb in casuals or other outfits, our job is to show them from a fashionable angle. If we are clicking their pics from the back, our purpose should be to show them in a good way. If you are clicking an actress from the back and not showing her face, then how is it helping her?''