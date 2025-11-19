Nagaland CM Seeks Rollback Of PAP, Warns Of Hit To Tourism

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to urgently revisit the Centre’s decision to reimpose the Protected Area Permit (PAP) in the state.
He warned that the move could “severely impact” tourism, cultural exchange, and the ongoing economic recovery.
The Nagaland Cabinet examined the matter on January 6 and March 27, after which the state government formally wrote to the MHA requesting a review.
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to urgently revisit the Centre’s decision to reimpose the Protected Area Permit (PAP) in the state, warning that the move could “severely impact” tourism, cultural exchange, and the ongoing economic recovery.
In a letter sent on Tuesday, Rio pointed out that the Ministry of Home Affairs reinstated the PAP regime for Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram with effect from December 17 last year, citing security concerns linked to India’s border with Myanmar. The three states had enjoyed exemption from PAP restrictions since 2010, though certain conditions continued to apply.
While acknowledging the situation in Manipur and the inflow of refugees from Myanmar into Mizoram, Rio stressed that Nagaland’s situation is “vastly different”. According to him, the state is currently experiencing “one of the most peaceful periods since statehood”, with no significant security threats and no instances of refugees crossing over from Myanmar. He attributed this stability to a shared ethnic identity and the strong social bonds among communities living along the border.
Arguing that the reinstatement of PAP in Nagaland “may not be warranted”, Rio warned that the restrictions could disrupt the momentum of the state’s expanding tourism industry. He recalled raising the issue during the North Eastern Council’s plenary on December 21, cautioning that such regulations might discourage international visitors at a time when the state had recorded unprecedented tourist turnout during the 25th Hornbill Festival.
The Nagaland Cabinet examined the matter on January 6 and March 27, after which the state government formally wrote to the MHA requesting a review. Rio subsequently followed up with additional letters on July 17 and September 10, again urging relaxation of the norms, subject to any safeguards the Centre may consider necessary.
Highlighting the stakes for Nagaland, Rio noted the state’s growing global profile under the “Land of Festivals” policy. Rising foreign tourist arrivals have not only generated employment opportunities for the youth but also enhanced India’s cultural visibility abroad. “The imposition of the PAP regime has the potential to negatively impact all these gains,” he cautioned.
The chief minister added that Nagaland has historically faced hurdles in drawing private investment, making tourism one of its most vital drivers of economic revival. The renewed PAP restrictions, he said, could sharply reduce the number of international visitors and undermine progress made after “decades of conflict”.
Rio also emphasised the global presence of Naga artists and cultural ambassadors, arguing that easing PAP rules would support wider cultural exchange and strengthen India’s international cultural outreach.
With the Hornbill Festival 2025 scheduled to start on December 1, the chief minister termed the matter “urgent”, noting concerns that the permit regime may discourage many international travellers from attending the state’s flagship event. The festival continues to be one of Nagaland’s major global draws, attracting thousands from India and abroad every year.
Rio further mentioned that a range of organisations spanning tourism bodies, educational institutions, and civil society groups have been urging the state government to press the Centre for relief from PAP restrictions.
In his appeal, Rio requested the Union Home Minister to review the reimposed PAP framework and introduce more relaxed guidelines for Nagaland. He assured that the state is committed to maintaining strict security measures and robust screening systems to ensure that an increase in foreign tourist inflow does not compromise national security.
With PTI inputs