Nolan Questions Hollywood's Use Of Fair-Use Provisions

Nolan further criticised companies that rely on fair-use provisions to defend the use of copyrighted material for AI training. He said, “There’s already legislation in place that protects people, protects creators, etc. And the fact that they these companies hide behind fair use provisions, for example. I think longer term that won’t hold up in court. There have already been some significant judgments against it.”