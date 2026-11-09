A24’s You Can See Everything Dominates Critics Choice Doc Awards

A24's box-office hit You Can See Everything stormed the 11th Critics Choice Documentary Awards on Sunday, raking wins from all five of its nominated categories. Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim won Best Director alongside the top prize for Best Documentary Feature, while the film also nabbed awards for cinematography (David Bolen), editing (Adam Locke-Norton), and original score (Ari Balouzian). Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the film tracks Elizabeth Holmes over three years as she prepares for her 11-year prison sentence.