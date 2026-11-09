A24’s You Can See Everything Dominates Critics Choice Doc Awards

You Can See Everything won big at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards.
Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's doc on Elizabeth Holmes bagged wins from all of its nominations.
The film is also now the second-biggest doc in North America, next only to Fahrenheit 9/11.
A24's box-office hit You Can See Everything stormed the 11th Critics Choice Documentary Awards on Sunday, raking wins from all five of its nominated categories. Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim won Best Director alongside the top prize for Best Documentary Feature, while the film also nabbed awards for cinematography (David Bolen), editing (Adam Locke-Norton), and original score (Ari Balouzian). Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the film tracks Elizabeth Holmes over three years as she prepares for her 11-year prison sentence.
Once Upon a Time in Harlem translated its five nominations into three victories, while Ava DuVernay’s 14th went empty-handed despite leading the field with six nods. Fellow five-time contender Nuisance Bear picked up Best Science/Nature Documentary.
Other key winners among multi-nominated titles included John Wilson’s The History of Concrete, Everest: The Other Side, EPIC: Elvis Presley in Concert, and Lion. Meanwhile, Alex Gibney’s four-hour feature Musk secured Best Biographical Documentary, and the controversial Israel-Gaza film NAZA took home Best Political Documentary.
Beyond its strong positioning for a Best Documentary Feature Academy Award nomination, awards pundits contend that the Holmes doc could hop into main-category Oscar contention for Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress.
You Can See Everything's Box Office Buzz
A24's Theranos documentary You Can See Everything has been doing stellar business. It reached $80 million in North America after four weekends, putting the nearly three-hour feature on track to cross the $100 million domestic mark.
Following a surprise Telluride premiere and widespread critical acclaim, it raked in $8.8 million from 2,473 theaters over the weekend, a slight 23% dip. It now stands as North America's second-highest-grossing non-music documentary, smashing past 2005's March of the Penguins ($77 million) and trailing only Fahrenheit 9/11 ($119 million).