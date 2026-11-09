Ramayana Beats Tiger 3 Record

Trade tracker Sacnilk data shows that Ramayana surpassed the four-day domestic total of Prabhas’s Adipurush (₹237 crore) by ending day four at ₹238.85 crore nett. This brings its Indian gross to ₹285.20 crore. Sony Pictures unleashed Ramayana across 59,000 international screens, nearly six times the footprint of any major Indian release. Despite humble debuts of $12.2 million in North America and $11.5 million in other overseas territories, the film nabbed a 4-day international haul of $23.7 million, pushing its worldwide gross to ₹507 crore.