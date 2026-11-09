Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi lead the epic adaptation.
Ramayana released on November 5.
Anchored by the Diwali weekend, the Ranbir Kapoor–Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana surged to a 4-day domestic nett of ₹238.85 crore. After a modest debut on November 5, the big-budget epic witnessed exceptional weekend growth.
Ramayana Beats Tiger 3 Record
Trade tracker Sacnilk data shows that Ramayana surpassed the four-day domestic total of Prabhas’s Adipurush (₹237 crore) by ending day four at ₹238.85 crore nett. This brings its Indian gross to ₹285.20 crore. Sony Pictures unleashed Ramayana across 59,000 international screens, nearly six times the footprint of any major Indian release. Despite humble debuts of $12.2 million in North America and $11.5 million in other overseas territories, the film nabbed a 4-day international haul of $23.7 million, pushing its worldwide gross to ₹507 crore.
By Sunday evening, the epic broke the single-day Diwali box-office record previously set by Tiger 3 (₹44.50 crore in 2023), outdoing Singham Again (₹43.50 crore in 2024) and Thamma (₹24 crore in 2025). Its ₹56.15 crore Sunday total came from roughly 23.53 lakh ticket sales across 21,770 screenings nationwide.
Language-wise, Hindi led the charge with ₹36.75 crore across 17,755 shows. Kannada followed with ₹7.25 crore and Telugu with ₹6.25 crore, while Tamil and Malayalam generated ₹3.15 crore and ₹2.75 crore, respectively. Despite Yash’s starring role as Ravana, the Kannada release has seen subdued performance after a ₹7.50 crore debut, whereas Telugu figures remain stronger and the remaining Southern dubbed versions account for minor shares.
Ramayana Cast, Release
Propelled by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film places its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut. Tiwari co-wrote the adaptation with Shridhar Raghavan.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster hit theatres on November 5, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets. The two-part saga is touted as one of India's most expensive productions ever.