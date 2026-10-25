All Of Us Are Dead Season 2: Yoon Chan-young Shares Major Update About His Character; No Confirmation On Release Date

Fans of All of Us Are Dead Season 2 got some new updates at Netflix's 10th Korean anniversary event.
There were no major updates on the show teaser or its release date.
Yoon Chan-young gave an update about his character.
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 has become one of the most anticipated zombie K-dramas since the success of its first season. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for Season 2 since 2022. It has been four years now; they have been eagerly awaiting the continuation of the story. Though Season 2 of All of Us Are Dead was officially greenlit at Geeked Week in June 2022, the release date or any other major details were not shared by Netflix. However, the latest updates have got us excited for the upcoming show.
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 update
At the Netflix Korea 10th Anniversary fan festival, Netflix Janchi, held in Seoul on Saturday (October 24), the All of Us Are Dead Season 2 cast made a surprise appearance. During the event, actor Yoon Chan-young confirmed that his character, Lee Cheong San, survived the Season 1 finale, putting the speculation to rest.
When is All of Us Are Dead Season 2 releasing?
Netflix hasn't launched any official teaser or announced an exact release date for All of Us Are Dead Season 2. It is currently billed as “coming soon.” Filming began in July 2025.
In 2024, an update from the lead actress Park Ji-hu's agency, BH Entertainment, suggested that Netflix was planning to release the sequel sometime later that year. Park Ji-hu played Nam Onjo in the show.
Later, reports suggested that All of Us Are Dead Season 2 could arrive around early December 2026.
It is expected to premiere by early 2027.
What happened in All of Us Are Dead
Based on a popular webtoon, All of Us Are Dead is set in Hyosan, South Korea, where a science teacher conducts an experiment at Hyosan High School, turning it into a zombie-filled nightmare. As the zombie outbreak leaves the school premises and spreads throughout the city, the students find themselves trapped. They must stick together and play smart to stay alive.
Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su served as directors of the zombie series.
The second season is said to explore the aftermath of the outbreak. It is also expected to show the evolution of half-zombies with a new crisis.
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 cast
Alongside Yoon Chan-young, original cast members who are returning to the second season include Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young (Lee Cheong-san), Cho Yi-hyun (Choi Nam-ra), and Lomon (Lee Su-Hyeok).
Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun, Roh Jae-won and Yoon Ga-i, among others, will join as fresh faces.