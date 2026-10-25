All Of Us Are Dead Season 2: Yoon Chan-young Shares Major Update About His Character; No Confirmation On Release Date

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 has become one of the most anticipated zombie K-dramas since the success of its first season. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for Season 2 since 2022. It has been four years now; they have been eagerly awaiting the continuation of the story. Though Season 2 of All of Us Are Dead was officially greenlit at Geeked Week in June 2022, the release date or any other major details were not shared by Netflix. However, the latest updates have got us excited for the upcoming show.