Nathan Fielder’s You Can See Everything examines the growing culture of digital surveillance and the lack of transparency within powerful technology companies. The documentary has emerged as a major awards contender, with Oscar buzz surrounding its Best Documentary prospects. It also draws parallels with the Theranos scandal involving Elizabeth Holmes, whose company promised revolutionary blood-testing technology while keeping its operations shrouded in secrecy. The film turns its attention to the imbalance between how much technology companies know about their users and how little the public knows about their practices.