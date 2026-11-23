11 new releases bring crime, romance, political drama and action this week.
Blade Runner 2099 and Dhai Chaal lead the OTT line-up.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to cinemas.
The latest OTT releases this week bring a varied line-up of political dramas, crime stories, science fiction and romance to streaming platforms. Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer enter the world of Blade Runner 2099, while Gagan Arora leads the Hindi political drama Dhai Chaal. There is also a true-crime series revisiting a widely debated American murder case and a World War II drama based on a real-life sporting event.
The theatrical line-up has its share of notable releases too. Sooraj Barjatya returns with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, while Emraan Hashmi leads the action thriller Gunmaaster: G9. Here are eight OTT titles and two films to add to your watchlist this week.
New OTT Releases This Week:
1. Clashing Through the Snow
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: November 23
A holiday road trip takes an unexpected turn in this romantic comedy. Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph play Ryan Mitchell and Hannah Hendricks, rival publishing editors competing to sign the same high-profile author. When a blizzard grounds their flights, they are forced to share a rental car and make their way to New York. What begins as a professional rivalry soon turns into an uncomfortable journey filled with detours and unexpected encounters.
2. The Trials of Karen Read
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 23
This Netflix true-crime documentary series revisits the controversial case of Karen Read, whose boyfriend, a Boston police officer, was found dead in a snowbank. The investigation and subsequent trials became the subject of intense public debate, with competing theories about what happened. The series examines the courtroom proceedings, forensic evidence and online speculation that turned the case into a widely followed legal controversy.
3. Rob Lowe: The Outsider
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 24
Rob Lowe looks back at a career spanning more than four decades in this biographical documentary. From his rise as a young Hollywood star and his association with the Brat Pack to his later success on television, the film traces the actor's professional highs and personal setbacks. It also revisits his work in popular shows such as The West Wing and Parks and Recreation.
4. Blade Runner 2099
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: November 25
The Blade Runner universe expands with this live-action series set 50 years after the events of Blade Runner 2049. Hunter Schafer plays Cora, a fugitive who takes on a new identity as a Blade Runner. She is paired with Olwen, a Replicant played by Michelle Yeoh, who is nearing the end of her lifespan. Together, they pursue a runaway whose secrets could threaten the future of their city.
5. The Mosquito Bowl
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 25
Directed by Peter Berg, this World War II drama draws inspiration from a real football game played on Guadalcanal in 1944. Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson and Tom Francis play four college football stars who enlist in the US Marine Corps after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Their sporting backgrounds offer a brief connection to their earlier lives as they face the realities of war.
6. Always on Call
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 26
This Norwegian medical drama follows Sofia Karimi, a surgeon played by Sara Khorami, as she navigates the demanding environment of an emergency room. Alongside high-pressure medical cases, Sofia must deal with hospital politics and the relationships she forms with her colleagues. The seven-part series looks at the personal choices that come with a career built around life-and-death decisions.
7. Dhai Chaal
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release date: November 27
Gagan Arora leads this Hindi political drama, which explores the connection between university politics and state-level power struggles. Adapted from Naveen Choudhary's novels and written by Ritesh Shah, the series follows student leader Mayur Bhardwaj as he faces a rival during campus elections. Meanwhile, a minister within the state government is plotting to challenge the Chief Minister. Ankit Siwach and Anjali Tatrari also feature in the cast.
8. The Child
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 27
This Turkish psychological horror film follows Ayşe, played by Beren Saat, who moves to an isolated countryside home with her husband and young son after a traumatic loss. Their attempt to start afresh takes a disturbing turn when the child begins interacting with an unseen presence. As strange incidents continue, Ayşe's growing fear begins to affect her marriage and her understanding of what is happening around them.
Theatrical Releases This Week:
9. Yeh Prem Mol Liya
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: November 27
Sooraj Barjatya returns to the family-drama genre with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem and Sharvari as Purva. The story follows a woman who is unwilling to leave her dependent family after marriage. Instead of asking her to adjust to his household, Prem decides to move his own family into hers. Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire and Saumya Tandon are also part of the ensemble.
10. Gunmaaster: G9
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: November 27
Emraan Hashmi headlines Gunmaaster: G9, an action thriller that also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana. While the makers have kept the plot details under wraps, the film brings together a cast from different corners of the Hindi film industry. With Hashmi in the lead, the film adds another action title to this week's theatrical line-up.
11. You Can See Everything
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: November 27
Nathan Fielder’s You Can See Everything examines the growing culture of digital surveillance and the lack of transparency within powerful technology companies. The documentary has emerged as a major awards contender, with Oscar buzz surrounding its Best Documentary prospects. It also draws parallels with the Theranos scandal involving Elizabeth Holmes, whose company promised revolutionary blood-testing technology while keeping its operations shrouded in secrecy. The film turns its attention to the imbalance between how much technology companies know about their users and how little the public knows about their practices.