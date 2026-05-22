Emily In Paris Season 6 Confirmed As Final Chapter, But Emily’s Story Has One Last Twist

Emily in Paris Season 6 will conclude Emily Cooper’s long-running Netflix journey.
Lily Collins and Darren Star confirmed the series ending while filming continues.
Netflix hit enters final chapter after five successful seasons and global popularity.
Emily in Paris Season 6 is officially on the way, but the announcement comes with bittersweet news for fans. Netflix’s globally popular romantic drama is preparing for its final bow, with creator Darren Star and lead actor Lily Collins confirming that the upcoming season will close Emily Cooper’s journey. While excitement remains high, the confirmation has also sparked an emotional response among viewers who have followed Emily’s Parisian adventures for years.
The final season is currently being filmed in Greece, marking another international chapter for the series that turned travel, fashion and romance into a cultural phenomenon.
Emily In Paris Final Season Confirmed By Darren Star
The series creator reflected on the journey while announcing the conclusion. Gratitude for the show’s success and audience support was expressed by Darren Star in a statement shared with Variety. The series creator reflected on the journey while announcing the conclusion. Gratitude for the show’s success and audience support was expressed by Darren Star in a statement shared with Variety.
Lily Collins Confirms Emily In Paris Ending
Lily Collins, who plays marketing executive Emily Cooper, also addressed viewers through a video message on Instagram.
It was shared by Collins that Season 6 would deliver everything fans love while serving as “the final chapter” of Emily’s adventure. The farewell season, she said, is being created with care as the cast and crew continue filming.
The major reveal arrived with confirmation that Season 6 will officially be the last instalment. Alongside Collins, cast members including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo and Lucien Laviscount are expected to return for Emily’s final chapter.