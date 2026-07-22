Naseeruddin Shah Condemns Delhi Police Lathi-Charge On Students Protesting At Jantar Mantar

Shah also urged the students to keep fighting. "Sometimes, think about your children, and also think that one day, you will also face the same fate. I want to tell all these children not to lose hope. Many people sympathise with you. Many people are with you. Keep fighting. I have always expected a lot from the nation’s youth, and my confidence in them has only gotten stronger now," Shah said. He delivered a direct message to the administration, warning that "sab yaad rakha jaayega (everything shall be remembered)".