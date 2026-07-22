Naseeruddin Shah Condemns Delhi Police Lathi-Charge On Students Protesting At Jantar Mantar

Naseeruddin Shah released an emotional video strongly condemning the Delhi Police's lathi-charge on student protesters at Jantar Mantar.
The students were participating in the Chalo Sansad March to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET-UG paper leaks.
Shah expressed deep anger against the administration, warning them that "sab yaad rakha jaayega" and urging the protesting youth to keep fighting.
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah released a video condemning police action against protesters at Jantar Mantar. He voiced solidarity with the youth participating in the Chalo Sansad March.
The Delhi police lathi-charged protesters and used tear gas on Monday during the student-led demonstration. Several videos and pics surfaced on social media of students being beaten by the police.
The protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leaks and irregularities in the examination process.
Naseeruddin Shah expresses deep anger
A day after the Chalo Sansad march, Shah expressed deep anger in a video message. The video was shared on the Cockroach Janta Party’s social media handles. Speaking in Urdu, the actor said, “Agar ek jaahil iss mulk ki rehnumaayi kare to uska dil yahi chahega ki poora mulk ussi ki tarah jaahil, nasamajh, naakabil aur berehem bane (If a fool runs this country, his heart will want that the entire country becomes ignorant, foolish, incompetent, and merciless like him).”
Shah referenced his professional training at the National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He said that he learned the most about his craft from the youth and educated personalities he once tried to teach.
Condemning the police violence, the National Award-winning actor said, “Iss waqt mera dil bhi bhara hua hai aur main gusse se khaul bhi raha hoon yeh dekhkar ke humare bachchon ke saath kis tarah zulm ka bartav kiya ja raha hai unn gundon ke haathon joh mujhe America ke agents ki yaad dilate hai, muh pe naqab lagaye hue, haath mein danda liye hue. Kabhi apne bachchon ke baare mein bhi socha karo aur yeh bhi socho tumhara anjaam tumhe bhi ek din milega zaroor. (I am emotional, and at the same time, my blood boils seeing how the youth are being tortured by those goons who remind me of the mask-wearing agents in America. Think about your own children too. One day, you will also have to face the consequences of your actions.)”
Shah also urged the students to keep fighting. "Sometimes, think about your children, and also think that one day, you will also face the same fate. I want to tell all these children not to lose hope. Many people sympathise with you. Many people are with you. Keep fighting. I have always expected a lot from the nation’s youth, and my confidence in them has only gotten stronger now," Shah said. He delivered a direct message to the administration, warning that "sab yaad rakha jaayega (everything shall be remembered)".
Several Bollywood celebrities voiced support for the movement. Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj also joined the protesters at Jantar Mantar. Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, Swara Bhasker, Diljit Dosanjh, Vir Das, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Richa Chadha, and Sonakshi Sinha, among others have also expressed solidarity with the protesters.