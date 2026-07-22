Chauhaan Teaser Row: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub Clarifies He Isn't Part Of Ajay Devgn's Film; Claims His Voice Was Misused

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub has denied association with Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Chauhaan.
He claimed that his voice was used in the film’s title announcement teaser without his knowledge of the context.
The actor said that his line was later removed after he raised an objection.
Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub has clarified that he is not associated with Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan. This comes after the teaser sparked controversy. Ayyub, without naming the film, said the opening line in the teaser was in his voice, but alleged that his voice was used without consent. The actor claimed the makers removed his voice after he strongly objected.
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub on Chauhaan teaser voice row
On Wednesday, Ayyub shared a statement on social media, where he revealed that he "was asked to dub a line without any reference a few months back. I did that in good faith without asking for more as I knew the makers personally."
But as soon as the teaser was released, he "saw the context in which it was (mis)used" and asked the filmmakers to remove his voice from the teaser, claiming that he has "nothing to do with the film."
He has "put on record that I am not part of the film in any capacity."
"After my strong objection, the makers removed my voice from the teaser fifteen days ago," he added.
Referring to the ongoing protests, he said, "Though this will clarify my position as an artist who would never be a part of any such project, our entire attention should be on the present situation of the country where our young relentless students are on the streets putting up a brave fight. Kudos to their inspiring spirit. JAI HIND, JAI SAMVIDHAN (sic)."
Have a look at his post here.
About Chauhaan teaser controversy
Chauhaan has been in the news since its announcement. It ignited controversy after its title was announced with the first glimpse. The Kshatriya Parishad raised objections to the use of the name Chauhaan and to the portrayal in the teaser. They accused the makers of "weaponising Rajput history" and "appropriating Rajput identities", saying that Rajput heritage should not be used for divisive political debate.
The makers haven't issued any statement regarding Ayyub's claims.
Chauhaan is directed by Neeraj Yadav and jointly produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banners of Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions.
It is set to hit the screens on October 1, 2027.