Chauhaan Teaser Row: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub Clarifies He Isn't Part Of Ajay Devgn's Film; Claims His Voice Was Misused

About Chauhaan teaser controversy

Chauhaan has been in the news since its announcement. It ignited controversy after its title was announced with the first glimpse. The Kshatriya Parishad raised objections to the use of the name Chauhaan and to the portrayal in the teaser. They accused the makers of "weaponising Rajput history" and "appropriating Rajput identities", saying that Rajput heritage should not be used for divisive political debate.