Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies He Didn't Have Surgery, Easing Health Concerns

Amitabh Bachchan has allayed health concerns.
He clarified in a new blog post that he didn't undergo surgery.
He claimed that he has been misunderstood when in fact he was mulling on Argentina's World Cup loss.
Amitabh Bachchan has clarified that he did not undergo surgery after a blog post indicating an ICU stay and recovery elicited health concerns among fans. Bachchan has now clarified that the post had been grievously misunderstood.
“I am fine. I did not undergo surgery. It is a misunderstood post. I was giving an example that the period after a surgery or ICU, the most difficult time is when you come home and have to deal with your damaged condition. So when a champion loses, the most difficult time is dealing with yourself in its aftermath,” he confirmed in a new blog post. The actor explained that the post was intended as a reflection on Argentina's defeat in the Fifa World Cup final and Lionel Messi’s experience as a champion dealing with loss.
Amitabh Bachchan's Earlier Blog Post
“I was referring to Argentina’s loss and Messi as a champion that lost. People have assumed it's a reference to me,” Bachchan said.
His earlier blog read: “…in hospital for a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient doctors and medical staff… a discharge and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase — physically, psychologically and practically. You are a revered champion and one day a defeat stares at you. This is the most difficult phase of your life. Some brave it, some succumb. They that strive and are brave ever remain champions; they that do not, get reconciled and live, existing in past glory. A choice each makes individually. Nothing wrong with either. Be well; be happy.”
Amitabh Bachchan is also preparing to make a comeback on the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in primary roles.