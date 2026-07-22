Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies He Didn't Have Surgery, Easing Health Concerns

His earlier blog read: “…in hospital for a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient doctors and medical staff… a discharge and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase — physically, psychologically and practically. You are a revered champion and one day a defeat stares at you. This is the most difficult phase of your life. Some brave it, some succumb. They that strive and are brave ever remain champions; they that do not, get reconciled and live, existing in past glory. A choice each makes individually. Nothing wrong with either. Be well; be happy.”