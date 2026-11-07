'Trying His Best to Move On' : Vidyut Jammwal Gives Update On Tiger Shroff Post-Firing Incident

Tiger Shroff escaped a firing incident on October 18.
His driver sustained minor injuries.
Vidyut Jammwal has opened up on Tiger's mindset after the episode.
Actor Vidyut Jammwal recently updated fans on Tiger Shroff following last month's Juhu shooting incident, where shots were fired near Tiger at a football ground. Having previously slammed bystanders for filming rather than helping or pursuing the shooters, Vidyut has now shared details of his post-incident conversation with Tiger and explained what prompted him to post his initial video.
Appearing on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Vidyut shared that he recommended Tiger to keep playing football and not limit himself after the shooting incident. Addressing Tiger's state of mind, Vidyut noted, "He is happy, stressed for sure. I was also telling him that not many people have had the experience of someone shooting at their faces. This happens in the army. So, it cannot be a normal experience. Nobody can fathom that experience, nobody can say that this is how you should be. He is stressed, and he has every reason to be. I told Tiger that he has to be stressed because there has been an attempt to murder him, so it cannot be a normal experience. So, he is good and trying his best to get out of this."
He added, "We were chatting and when he told me that whole experience that he experienced - isolating himself from everybody around. It ticked me off. My first thought was, this is the problem with our country. That nobody does anything. Now, you will have a reason that he had a gun...my thought was somebody should run, where will our heroes come out from? I told Tiger that his driver should have crushed him, some rickshaw guy should have come out. I was not expecting everyone to run away. One hero. My question was, why did nobody run? There were 100 cameras. Everybody had a video, but there was no attempt to do anything. That ticked me off and that was the reason I posted the video."
Tiger Shroff Assassination Attempt
Tiger Shroff was targeted in a firing incident outside a football ground in Mumbai’s Juhu on October 18. The actor was at the venue for a football session when gunshots were fired. Though the actor escaped unhurt, his driver and a fan sustained minor injuries in the attack, prompting the Mumbai Crime Branch to take over the case from Juhu Police. Thirteen suspects have been rounded up so far.