'Trying His Best to Move On' : Vidyut Jammwal Gives Update On Tiger Shroff Post-Firing Incident

He added, "We were chatting and when he told me that whole experience that he experienced - isolating himself from everybody around. It ticked me off. My first thought was, this is the problem with our country. That nobody does anything. Now, you will have a reason that he had a gun...my thought was somebody should run, where will our heroes come out from? I told Tiger that his driver should have crushed him, some rickshaw guy should have come out. I was not expecting everyone to run away. One hero. My question was, why did nobody run? There were 100 cameras. Everybody had a video, but there was no attempt to do anything. That ticked me off and that was the reason I posted the video."