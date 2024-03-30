Ankita Lokhande has become the talk of the town after her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor appeared on the show with her husband, Vicky Jain. While most of the time she was not on the same page with host Salman Khan, she ended up forming a beautiful with him after the show. In a recent post, she expressed her gratitude for Khan.
Taking to her Instagram, Ankita Lokhande shared a photo from the screening of ‘Patna Shuklla’. Lokhande was seen posing with Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Vicky Jain. She looked stunning in her pink dress and her beachy waves. Sharing the post, she wrote, “What an amazing time we had @beingsalmankhan sir has always been a big supporter and always guided us to do our best. His rock-solid support means a lot to us. It feels extra special to have attended the screening of #PatnaShukla, this amazing courtroom drama produced by @arbaazkhanofficial sir. @officialraveenatandon ma’am has done an incredible job and kudos to the entire team for the brilliant efforts.”
Take a look at the post here.
Lokhande’s post has fetched over 85K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Salman recognizes real personalities very well.” A second fan commented, “Salman Khan is only interested in real personalities like you. On many occasions in BB, it's visible his likeness and care towards you.” A third fan wrote, “Only a wise person recognizes a good person and supports him. Very happy to see this picture.”
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were the highlights of ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ The couple made news every day with their ugly fights. After the reality show, the actor was seen in ‘Swantantrya Veer Savarkar’ where she shared the screen with Randeep Hooda.