Art & Entertainment

Reality TV Universe Converges At 'Bigg Boss 17' Couple Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Holi Bash

For the third consecutive year, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, whom we last saw together in 'Bigg Boss 17', hosted their famous Holi party on Monday, March 25, in Mumbai. This year, it was christened #AnVikiRasLeela3.0.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Indiatimes.com
Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande Photo: Indiatimes.com
info_icon

For the third consecutive year, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, whom we last saw together in 'Bigg Boss 17', hosted their famous Holi party on Monday, March 25, in Mumbai. This year, it was christened #AnVikiRasLeela3.0.

For the third consecutive year, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, whom we last saw together in 'Bigg Boss 17', hosted their famous Holi party on Monday, March 25, in Mumbai. This year, it was christened #AnVikiRasLeela3.0.

Fresh off the release of 'Swatantriya Veer Savarkar', where she plays the freedom fighter's wife Jamuna Bai, Ankita had told IANS that the party will be for her family and friends.

Advertisement

As expected, people familiar to reality TV viewers were the first to show up, starting with Isha Malviya, Rajiv Adatiya and Archana Gautam.

Ankita and Vicky were busy receiving the guests on a sunny day, as dhols struck up an energetic beat in the background.

Both were dressed in white, as is expected on Holi. Ankita's plain-white Anarkali salwar suit was offset by a dupatta with rainbow-hued blocks, dangling earrings and dark sunglasses. Vicky paired his white ensemble with sneakers and of course the de rigueur sunglasses.

On Holi eve, incidentally, an old, unseen video started doing the rounds, showing her playing Holi with her late former boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, with whom she had a seven-year-long relationship. She's dancing to Amitabh Bachchan's groovy 'Silsila' number, 'Rang Barse'.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra