Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Escape Fire With Twins, Mourn Guard Who Died In Blaze

Divyanka Tripathi remembers guard who blessed her twins

In a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, the couple recalled how Dhanpat, whom they fondly called Dhanpat Uncle, was among the first people to welcome their babies home. Sharing an old video of him blessing the twins, they wrote, "Some losses leave behind a silence that never quite goes away. 💔 When we brought our babies home for the first time, one of the first people to welcome and bless them was our beloved Dhanpat Uncle, the guard of our building."