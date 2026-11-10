Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Candid Maternity Snapshot With Fans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is sharing glimpses of her maternity.
She's expecting her child in December.
She married Raj Nidimoru in December 2025.
On Monday, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a new photo on her social media feed, offering fans a glance at her baby bump. The image depicts the expectant mother leaning back on a sofa, resting both hands over her midsection with her top pulled up slightly to demonstrate her bump. Accompanying the image was her brief Instagram caption: “Consider this my maternity shoot.”
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maternity Photoshoot
According to media reports, Samantha and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, are anticipating the arrival of their first child together this coming December. The news of her pregnancy was officially validated by Samantha herself during a recent promotional success meet held for her film Maa Inti Bangaaram. During the event, she addressed the gathering regarding her upcoming professional schedule, explaining that she intends to pause her acting career temporarily once her immediate film commitments are wrapped up. Addressing the audience at the celebration, the actor stated, "After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans."
During an interaction featured in a clip published by Sony Vizha, Samantha was questioned about what single set of meals she would select if forced to consume the exact same menu permanently. She revealed her ideal daily routine: idli to start the morning, curd rice for the afternoon meal, and dosa to finish the evening.
Nevertheless, the actor promptly clarified that her current palate might be influenced by her ongoing condition, remarking, "I think these are my pregnancy cravings speaking, so it might change."
This update follows the couple's private wedding ceremony, which took place on December 1, 2025. The intimate nuptials were held on the grounds of Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation, located in Coimbatore, with only close family and friends in attendance.
Prior to their union, both individuals had been married previously; Samantha was formerly wed to actor Naga Chaitanya, while Raj’s marriage to Shhyamali De ended in divorce in 2022.