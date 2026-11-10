Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Candid Maternity Snapshot With Fans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maternity Photoshoot

According to media reports, Samantha and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, are anticipating the arrival of their first child together this coming December. The news of her pregnancy was officially validated by Samantha herself during a recent promotional success meet held for her film Maa Inti Bangaaram. During the event, she addressed the gathering regarding her upcoming professional schedule, explaining that she intends to pause her acting career temporarily once her immediate film commitments are wrapped up. Addressing the audience at the celebration, the actor stated, "After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans."