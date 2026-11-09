BTS’ V Spreads Festive Joy With Hindi Diwali Wishes And AI Fan Art Reactions

BTS' V is basking in Diwali greetings.
He engaged in a charming banter with his Indian fans on social media.
He also responded to AI art fashioning BTS in ethnic wear.
Diwali unites communities through vibrant traditions, heartfelt greetings, and the sharing of traditional sweets. The multi-day celebration recently flung its reach into the global pop landscape when BTS member V truck a delightful chord with his supporters across India. Engaging with listeners on the fan platform Weverse, Kim Taehyung expressed genuine curiosity about the occasion after a local admirer introduced him to the cultural observance. The fan detailed how the momentous occasion is marked by family gatherings, decorative oil lamps, and joyous festivities, while also offering warm wishes alongside recommendations of popular regional confections.
Intrigued by the context, the BTS performer chose to explore the topic further rather than offering a generic reply; responding to a fan on Weverse, he asked, "What kind of festival is Diwali? I'm curious." His question spurred an immediate welling up of detailed explanations from enthusiasts eager to share the rich heritage, customs, and festive traditions defining the holiday.
Fans had extra reason to rejoice after the vocalist noticed fan-created digital artwork depicting the full septet wearing vibrant traditional Indian attire, complete with festive elements like fireworks and oil lamps. Admiring the design, he praised the garments, writing, "The clothes are pretty." A picture of gulab jamun also wound its way into the exchange, giving the singer a little introduction to India's festive food.
Born Kim Taehyung, the performer, who forms part of the global act alongside RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, kicked off his solo career in September 2023 with the release of Layover, which included singles like Love Me Again and Slow Dancing. He previously branched into television with a role in the 2016 period drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.
Following the completion of their mandatory military duties, the full ensemble reassembled, dropping their fifth full-length record, ARIRANG, in March 2026 as they prepare for their upcoming era as a group.