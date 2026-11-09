BTS’ V Spreads Festive Joy With Hindi Diwali Wishes And AI Fan Art Reactions

Diwali unites communities through vibrant traditions, heartfelt greetings, and the sharing of traditional sweets. The multi-day celebration recently flung its reach into the global pop landscape when BTS member V truck a delightful chord with his supporters across India. Engaging with listeners on the fan platform Weverse, Kim Taehyung expressed genuine curiosity about the occasion after a local admirer introduced him to the cultural observance. The fan detailed how the momentous occasion is marked by family gatherings, decorative oil lamps, and joyous festivities, while also offering warm wishes alongside recommendations of popular regional confections.