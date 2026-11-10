Amazon MX Player’s Made in India Greenlights Season 2 Around Tanishq

Made In India: A Titan Story is returning with a second chapter.
The second instalment will focus on the jewelry empire of Tanishq.
Jim Sarbh would be returning.
The saga of India’s favorite corporate underdog continues. After the breakout success of Made in India: A Titan Story, a second season is officially in development, gearing its spotlight toward the rise of jewelry empire Tanishq.
The acclaimed first season, hailed among the year's standout series, became a massive hit for Amazon MX Player, anchored by Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai and Naseeruddin Shah as JRD Tata.
Produced by Almighty Motion Picture and directed by returning filmmaker Robbie Grewal, the new installment will feature Jim Sarbh carrying the narrative forward. While Naseeruddin Shah's JRD Tata will not return, as the real-life icon was not involved in Tanishq's founding years, sources told Hollywood Reporter India that Ratan Tata could make an appearance.
Scripting has begun, with filming scheduled to start soon. In July, Variety reported that T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture are also re-teaming for The Tatas, a multi-season drama adapting Girish Kuber’s book The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation.
Made In India : A Titan Story
Based on Vinay Kamath’s book Titan - India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand, Made in India: A Titan Story traversed the ambition, mentorship, and uncompromising drive that built an improbable venture into an iconic national institution.
Penned by Karan Vyas, the series also starred Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Lakshvir Saran, and Kaveri Seth. Upon its release on Amazon MX Player, Made in India: A Titan Story garnered widespread acclaim as a standout corporate drama, lauded for transforming business history into a smoothly engaging, crisp human narrative driven by vision and ambition. Praise was showered on Jim Sarbh's vibrant performance as Xerxes Desai alongside Naseeruddin Shah's grounding portrayal of JRD Tata, while praising Robbie Grewal's grounded direction and nostalgic period soundtrack for elevating boardroom negotiations into high-stakes drama. Though minor criticisms called out simplified operational hurdles, consensus hailed the series as a major critical and audience success.