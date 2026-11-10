Amazon MX Player’s Made in India Greenlights Season 2 Around Tanishq

Penned by Karan Vyas, the series also starred Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Lakshvir Saran, and Kaveri Seth. Upon its release on Amazon MX Player, Made in India: A Titan Story garnered widespread acclaim as a standout corporate drama, lauded for transforming business history into a smoothly engaging, crisp human narrative driven by vision and ambition. Praise was showered on Jim Sarbh's vibrant performance as Xerxes Desai alongside Naseeruddin Shah's grounding portrayal of JRD Tata, while praising Robbie Grewal's grounded direction and nostalgic period soundtrack for elevating boardroom negotiations into high-stakes drama. Though minor criticisms called out simplified operational hurdles, consensus hailed the series as a major critical and audience success.