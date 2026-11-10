Diljit will perform at Twenty One Business Park. Rajneesh Sinha, District Officer, told ANI, “The concert of Diljit Dosanjh will be held on November 15 at Twenty One Business Park. We have received a letter from Chandigarh about songs that praise drugs, intoxicants or weapons... As per the directions of Punjab and Haryana High Court, we have sent a letter to organisers so that they should take care that such songs should not be performed, as it may have a negative effect on children.”