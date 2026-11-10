Diljit Dosanjh denied rumours of the Indore concert exit.
He made the assurance during an Instagram live session on Tuesday and said he would eat poha before the show.
The rumours followed a notice from the women and child development department over four songs in the setlist.
Diljit Dosanjh has dismissed rumours that he may skip his Indore concert and said he will perform in the city on November 15 as planned. In an Instagram live session on Tuesday (November 10), the singer-actor pushed back against speculation over safety concerns and promised he would be in Indore for the show.
Diljit confirms Indore show on November 15
A setlist notice sparked the speculation. Dosanjh, however, said he would still perform. He also said he had a light plan before the concert.
“I'll come on 15th in Indore. 101 per cent. The first thing that I am going to do is that I am going to eat some poha. And then, when I'll get some energy boost, like this...all full steam,” Dosanjh said in the video.
He assured his fans: “Whatsoever the thing may be, I'll definitely be there to see you guys on 15th. Just believe my words.”
About Diljit's Indore setlist notice
An official notice triggered the row. On November 6, the women and child development department's District Child Protection Officer told the venue management to leave four Dosanjh songs off the setlist.
The notice named “Patiala Peg”, “5 Taara”, “Jeeb Vicho Afeem” aka “Case” and “Jatt Uthe Fire Karda”. Authorities flagged the lyrics because the concert is open to children above five years and the songs could “have a wrong effect on young kids”.
Diljit will perform at Twenty One Business Park. Rajneesh Sinha, District Officer, told ANI, “The concert of Diljit Dosanjh will be held on November 15 at Twenty One Business Park. We have received a letter from Chandigarh about songs that praise drugs, intoxicants or weapons... As per the directions of Punjab and Haryana High Court, we have sent a letter to organisers so that they should take care that such songs should not be performed, as it may have a negative effect on children.”
Dosanjh's Indore concert is part of his Aura India tour.