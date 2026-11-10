Renu Desai criticises loud firecrackers continuing for three consecutive nights.
The actor asks people to stop bursting crackers after 10 pm.
Her Instagram post highlights the impact on elderly people and newborns.
Telugu actor Renu Desai has spoken out against people bursting loud firecrackers late into the night, questioning their disregard for others’ safety and well-being. In an Instagram post on Monday, she said the noise had continued for three days and argued that people should be more considerate towards those affected by it. She also remarked that speaking up on Diwali could have led to her being labelled anti-Hindu.
Renu Desai questions late-night firecracker bursting
Renu shared her frustration after hearing loud firecrackers at around 11 pm. Explaining why she had not raised the issue on Diwali itself, she wrote, “It's 11 pm, and people are still bursting such loud firecrackers! If I said anything yesterday, people would call me anti-Hindu, so I kept quiet. But which festival is there tonight at 11 pm for people to burst such loud crackers?”
She also criticised the lack of consideration for vulnerable people, including the elderly, babies and those who are unwell.
“Humans have just become selfish and stupid and blind to the suffering of the old people, tiny babies, sick people in general. It's all about being blinded by sheer stupidity and lack of empathy! My fellow humans can suffer as long as I get to enjoy,” she added.
Actor questions noise and pollution arguments
In her caption, Renu questioned why people could not finish bursting firecrackers by 10 pm. She also said friends had told her that crackers were being burst as late as 3 am over the past three days. Renu added that her soundproof bedroom meant she had not personally heard all of the late-night noise.
Addressing pollution, she wrote, “Talking about pollution is pointless because we have so much pollution because of cars and industries for 364 days that 1 day of crackers isn’t going to do much so you guys can enjoy your festival of lights by making it the competition of Sound but just try to enjoy it by max 10pm. Let the old people and new born babies and sick people be stress free post 10pm.”
She ended with an appeal for consideration, writing, “People try to be a little bit more kinder towards your own fellow humans and don’t torture them under the name of enjoyment.”
About Renu Desai
Renu made her Tollywood debut opposite Pawan Kalyan in Badri (2000) and later appeared with him in Johnny (2003). The former couple have two children, Akira Nandan and Aadya. They married in 2009 and their divorce was finalised in 2012. Renu was last seen in Bad Girlz and has several Telugu projects lined up.