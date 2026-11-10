Amitabh Bachchan Shares Diwali Experience, Says Fewer Firecrackers Made Celebrations Peaceful

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Amitabh Bachchan reflected on his Diwali celebrations at home, noting fewer firecrackers, quieter roads and a more peaceful atmosphere

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Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan Shares Quiet Diwali Note Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Amitabh Bachchan describes a quieter Diwali with fewer firecrackers this year.

  • The actor addresses hand discomfort affecting his personal letters to fans.

  • KBC 18 new episodes are set to return on November 16.

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a glimpse of his Diwali celebrations, describing this year's festival as a simple affair with fewer firecrackers and less noise. The veteran actor took to his personal blog on Monday night, November 9, to reflect on the celebrations at home after greeting fans on Sunday. His remarks come amid continued interest in his health and his temporary break from hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

Amitabh Bachchan reflects on a peaceful Diwali

In his blog post, Amitabh described how the celebrations had unfolded, highlighting the quieter surroundings and the reduced use of firecrackers.

“A simple Diwali has been celebrated; fewer firecrackers have been fired; the roads are open, and there is less noise; the atmosphere is somewhat peaceful and deep; this should weigh on all of us; may there be happiness and prosperity, and may there be a lot of celebration of happiness every time,” he wrote.

The actor also shared photographs from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Alongside the pictures, he wrote, “Before writing anything, guess how this will be twisted and printed.”

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In an earlier blog post, Amitabh had addressed his recent discomfort in the hand he uses for writing. He explained that he had received several gifts and greetings from well-wishers but was finding it difficult to respond personally.

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“I had wanted to write these replies myself. However, I have been experiencing some discomfort in the hand I use for writing, which has caused a delay. I sincerely apologise,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 18 return update

Meanwhile, KBC 18 has not aired fresh episodes since October 30, with older episodes being broadcast instead. A source close to the show told SCREEN that the shooting break was due to scheduling issues and was unrelated to Amitabh's health.

Sony LIV has also announced on X that new episodes will resume streaming from November 16. The actor is expected to return to shooting after November 11.

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In September, Amitabh had also reflected on the emotional experiences of hosting the show. “I wish to retire now; it is late, and the night invites. Love,” he wrote on his blog.

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