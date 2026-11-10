Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidela have announced their separation
Pawan Kalyan and Anna issued a joint statement on Monday night
According to sources, they have filed a divorce petition in a family court
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Jan Sena Party leader and actor K Pawan Kalyan and his wife, Anna Konidela, have decided to part ways. They announced the news to their fans and well-wishers via a joint statement on Monday.
A joint statement issued on Monday night in the name of Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidela read, “After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect.”
The statement further read, “Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always be our shared priority. During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey.”
According to a report in Deccan Herald, the couple was discussing separation for the last few months and have now filed a divorce petition in a family court by mutual consent.
Pawan Kalyan and Anna together have two children - Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich. Pawan and Anna met in 2011 when she did a small role in his film Tees Maar Khan.
Anna was Pawan's third wife. His first wife was Nandini, who hailed from Visakhapatnam. They got married in 1997, separated in 1999, and got divorced in 2008. Pawan Kalyan's second marriage was with Renu Desai from 2009 till 2012. Together, they have a son Akira Nandan.