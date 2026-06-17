Telangana: Pawan Kalyan Meets Teen Fan with Rare Genetic Disorder, Extends Support

Kalyan visited Niranjan (17) at his residence in Hanumakonda, near Warangal. The teenager, whose growth has been stunted by the disorder, is confined to bed.
Moved by Niranjan's condition, Kalyan hugged him.
Kalyan, president of Jana Sena, came to know about Niranjan's wish to meet him after being informed by party leaders in Telangana.
He enquired about Niranjan's health with his parents, extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh and handed over 'kalyanam akshatalu' (sacred rice grains) of the Tirupati Venkateswara temple to the family, a press release said.
Kalyan also watched videos of Niranjan dancing to his songs, filmed when the teenager was in good health.
He promised to get Niranjan a puppy—something the boy had wished for—and help his parents set up a food stall.
After leaving Niranjan's residence, Kalyan offered prayers at the Bhadrakali temple in Warangal.