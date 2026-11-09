Deepak, Ashok Rathi Gang Leader, Shot Dead On Delhi-Jaipur Expressway In Suspected Gang War

Deepak, 35, was found dead in his Maruti Swift on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway service lane near Sidhrawali in Bilaspur
Police suspect the killing was linked to gang rivalry and said around 15 to 20 shots were fired at the vehicle
Investigators said the attack took place between 11.30pm and 11.45pm on Sunday night
Deepak, 35, a man linked to the Ashok Rathi gang, was found dead after gunmen opened fire on him inside his car on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway service lane near Sidhrawali in Bilaspur late Sunday night, Hindustan Times Reported. Investigators suspect the killing stems from gang rivalry. The report stated that police estimated around 15 to 20 shots had been fired at the vehicle.
Deepak, who hailed from Sidhrawali, was discovered in the driver’s seat of his bullet-riddled Maruti Swift. Police said the attackers may have used another vehicle to intercept him.
Attack Details
Investigators said the shooting happened between 11.30pm and 11.45pm on Sunday. Commuters found the car around 8am on Monday and alerted police after spotting the body inside.
Police suspect the assailants used another vehicle to intercept Deepak’s car on the service lane. They said the second car arrived minutes after Deepak left home and reached the stretch near Sidhrawali.
Investigators said the car had 10 to 15 bullet holes putting the number of shots at 15 to 20. The police suspect the fire came from both sides to ensure his death. They said the post-mortem would show how many bullets struck Deepak.
Gang Background
Police said the killing may have grown out of a gang war.
A senior police officer quoted in the report said Deepak was currently handling all the operations of the Ashok Rathi gang. “He became the gang leader after Rathi was murdered almost six years ago. Deepak had at least four criminal cases registered against him,” he said.
After receiving the alert, teams from Bilaspur and neighbouring police stations, crime branch personnel and forensic experts reached the spot.
Inspector Sunil Kumar, station house officer of Bilaspur police station, told Hindustan Times that a first information report (FIR) under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was being registered.
“Raids were on to nab the suspects,” he added.