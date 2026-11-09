Marco Rubio Warned Trump Administration Over Jensen Huang’s China Links: Report

Nvidia announced the inquiry on Sunday in a corporate release: "A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation. The Board prioritises US national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders. While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information. Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it. The Board has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team and will provide further updates as appropriate."