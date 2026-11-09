Marco Rubio Warned Trump Administration Over Jensen Huang’s China Links: Report

Nvidia’s board has ordered an independent investigation into Jensen Huang after reports linked him to Alice Huang and a Chinese intelligence operation.
The company said a committee of independent directors, with outside counsel, will oversee the review and examine all available information.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly warned senior Trump administration officials about the relationship and possible espionage concerns.
Nvidia’s board has launched an independent investigation after reports said chief executive Jensen Huang was drawn into a Chinese intelligence operation linked to Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman described as his romantic partner. The move follows warnings from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to senior Trump administration officials about the relationship and possible espionage, according to ANI and other reports.
Nvidia announced the inquiry on Sunday in a corporate release: "A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation. The Board prioritises US national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders. While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information. Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it. The Board has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team and will provide further updates as appropriate."
Classified Memo Details
Rubio oversaw the drafting of a highly classified memo circulated among senior administration officials in the spring, The New York Times reported. The memo reportedly warned that Jensen Huang had a close relationship with Alice Huang, whom US intelligence agencies believed had been recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security.
The classified memo stemmed from intelligence gathered through electronic surveillance targeting Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-headquartered firm.
US officials suspected the company was involved in smuggling restricted Nvidia semiconductors into mainland China. The report said Rubio’s involvement showed concerns about the relationship and possible espionage had reached the highest levels of the US government.
Megaspeed Business Links
Industry records showed Megaspeed had bought about $2 billion worth of Nvidia products despite a limited local footprint and a storefront office. The company builds data centres across Southeast Asia and leases computing capacity to Alibaba, the Chinese technology group. That profile has fed US suspicion that Megaspeed may have served as a conduit for restricted chips. Those concerns matter because exports of advanced Nvidia processors to China remain restricted on national security grounds.
In 2024, Alice Huang was photographed with Jensen Huang and other semiconductor industry executives at a Taipei establishment. The photo came during the period when her company began multibillion-dollar purchases of advanced AI chips, adding to questions about how closely she had cultivated senior contacts in the sector.
Prior Contacts And Denials
Nvidia had earlier defended those interactions. The company said Jensen Huang’s dealings with clients, including Alice Huang, were "not unusual". It also said clients such as Megaspeed did not receive classified commercial information and described the allegations as "baseless".
Internal Apology And Fallout
In a memo to personnel, Huang wrote: "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did." He also apologised to his family, Nvidia colleagues, board members, partners and shareholders, saying he regretted falling short of his responsibilities and would work to regain their confidence.
On Friday, three Republican House committee chairs asked Huang to answer questions behind closed doors about the reported links, Axios reported. An Nvidia spokesperson said the episode would not affect company operations and confirmed that Jensen Huang remained fully committed to continuing as chief executive without interruption.
Trump and Musk Defend Huang
Elon Musk moved quickly to defend the Nvidia chief after a post on X said Huang had done something “incredibly dumb” but had “no bad intention” behind it.
Musk replied, “I agree.” The same post called Huang “one of the greatest entrepreneurs of this generation” and said he is “irreplaceable for America’s AI leadership.”
Musk and Huang also go back years. In 2016, Musk bought Nvidia’s original DGX-1, the company’s first AI supercomputer. Huang later delivered the inaugural unit to Musk at OpenAI’s San Francisco office.
Trump has also backed Huang. The US president called Huang a “fine person” after the confession and added, “I haven't heard he's done anything wrong.”
The fallout has widened beyond a personal scandal because of espionage concerns around the woman named in reports