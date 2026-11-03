Tusshar Kapoor allegedly received an extortion call from someone claiming to be Harry Boxer of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Mumbai Police forwarded the complaint to the Anti-Extortion Cell and the Crime Branch for investigation.
Technical checks found the voice in the threat call did not match Harry Boxer’s official samples in the police database.
Actor Tusshar Kapoor has allegedly received an extortion call demanding ₹5 crore from someone claiming to be Harry Boxer of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Kapoor alerted the Mumbai Police, which forwarded the matter to the Anti-Extortion Cell and the Crime Branch.
Tusshar Kapoor receives extortion call?
The Crime Branch's technical team checked the audio from the threat call against Harry Boxer's official voice samples in its database. IANS reported that senior police officers said that the caller's voice did not match that of gang member Harry Boxer. This has raised suspicion that the call may have been staged and that the gang's name may have been used to frighten the actor.
Police probe underway
"Police are now searching for the person who sent the audio recording," Mumbai Police sources told the news agency.
Tiger Shroff firing case
On October 18, two gunmen fired five shots at Shroff's car as he drove away from a football ground in Mumbai's Juhu area. The 36-year-old actor was mostly unhurt, but his driver and a bystander, who is a vlogger, suffered injuries.
Members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang said they carried out the shooting. Police have named jailed gangster Bishnoi's aide Anil Pandit as a wanted accused. Thirteen people have been arrested so far after police picked them up from Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana.
What's the latest update?
As per reports, a Mumbai Crime Branch team apprehended a woman from Karnal on Sunday in the Tiger Shroff firing case, a police officer said on Monday. The officer described her only as a 22-year-old accused and did not reveal her identity or her alleged role in the case.
The accused arrested in the case now include three women. Police also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against the accused on October 27.