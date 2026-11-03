Michelle Chong, who helped develop KATSEYE, is leading HYBE India's talent search.
HYBE India's auditions are attracting applicants from across India and the diaspora.
Chong says individuality, resilience and star quality matter beyond singing and dancing.
After helping develop global girl groups Fifth Harmony and KATSEYE, casting director Michelle Chong is turning her attention to India. She is leading the talent search for HYBE India's upcoming global girl group, with auditions attracting young women from across the country and the Indian diaspora.
In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Chong discusses what she is looking for in aspiring performers, why individuality matters and how Indian talent could find its place in the global pop landscape.
What Michelle Chong looks for in HYBE India's auditions
Chong said the response to the auditions had been incredible, with applicants bringing different talents, personalities and musical influences to the process. She explained that the search was not limited to performers who already had every technical skill in place.
“What sets this search apart is the emphasis on potential, individuality and star quality, rather than simply looking for performers who are already fully developed,” she said. For Chong, stage presence, emotional expression and the ability to hold an audience's attention can be just as important as singing and dancing.
She also highlighted resilience, discipline and a willingness to learn as qualities that could help aspiring artists navigate the demands of training and a music career.
KATSEYE experience and India's global pop potential
Having worked on Dream Academy, the global talent competition that led to KATSEYE, Chong believes casting directors must look beyond a single audition. She said the process should recognise an individual's adaptability, work ethic and potential to grow, rather than judging them only on one performance.
Discussing Indian talent, she pointed to the country's range of musical influences, cultural perspectives and regional identities. The possibility of bringing together performers from different backgrounds, she said, could give an Indian girl group a distinctive collective identity.
“I don’t believe global appeal means trying to be everything to everyone. Often, it’s the artists who are most comfortable with their own identities who connect most meaningfully with people across cultures,” Chong said.
She added that the aim should not be to replicate the success of another market but to build a group shaped by the performers discovered in India.