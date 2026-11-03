Kannada superstar Yash revealed his biggest challenge in playing Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana came in a conversation with his son

Yash's Ravana Dilemma

Yash continued, “That was a complicated question. My fans might also have the same doubt, wondering, ‘Why is Yash doing this role?’ Especially since, in scenes like Sita Apaharan, I should not be liked. Then I told my kid in the most distinct way, ‘When we listen to the story, it is Rama whom everybody has to follow. Ravana might look glamorous, fancy, or powerful. But ultimately, if you have to win, you have to understand the essence of Lord Rama. However, in the movie, you can root for me. But don’t take it personally.'”