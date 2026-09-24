KATSEYE's Animal Lands In Billboard's Top 15 Radio Pop Airplay

KATSEYE's popular song, Animal, shot into Billboard's Top 15 in their Radio Pop Airplay charts.
KATSEYE dropped the song in July ahead of their third EP.
The song continues to dominate the charts.
KATSEYE’s hit single Animal blazed into the top 15 of Billboard's Pop Airplay chart.
The song rose to No. 15 in its seventh week on the chart, rendering it KATSEYE’s second single to break the top 15 after Gabriela (which peaked at No. 9). Animal also climbed to a new record of No. 36 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart, which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all genres.
KATSYE Billboard Records
Out on Billboard’s Hot 100, which tracks and lists the most popular songs in the United States, Animal held fort at No. 28 in its eighth week on the chart, while KATSEYE’s title track Hootie Frutti retained its fifth week on the chart at No. 91. The single Animal was released in July ahead of the group's third EP WILD, which was released Aug. 14. The dance-pop tune launched on the main songs chart at No. 24, and Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global at No. 5, both its highest debut on the rankings.
WILD scurried back up to No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, ensuring it was the third best-selling album of the week in the United States. SIS (Soft Is Strong) climbed to No. 14 on this week’s chart, and BEAUTIFUL CHAOS jumped to No. 26. KATSEYE also charted a total of four songs on this week’s Billboard Global 200, where Animal took No. 31, trailed by Hootie Frutti at No. 95, Gabriela at No. 187, and their LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT collab ICONIC BY MISTAKE at No. 197.
KATSEYE garnered nominations for the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards for best K-pop and best choreography with Pinky Up, another prerelease from Wild.