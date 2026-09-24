KATSEYE's Animal Lands In Billboard's Top 15 Radio Pop Airplay

KATSYE Billboard Records

Out on Billboard’s Hot 100, which tracks and lists the most popular songs in the United States, Animal held fort at No. 28 in its eighth week on the chart, while KATSEYE’s title track Hootie Frutti retained its fifth week on the chart at No. 91. The single Animal was released in July ahead of the group's third EP WILD, which was released Aug. 14. The dance-pop tune launched on the main songs chart at No. 24, and Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global at No. 5, both its highest debut on the rankings.