When I read Onaiza Drabu’s recent anthology on Kashmiri literature, The Big Book of Kashmiri Literature, I found myself gaining momentum with questions for which I wanted to find answers. The anthology is a wide collection of Kashmir’s centuries-old literature, along with the contemporary artistic flavour of poems, songs, plays and stories. It brings together literary figures from the Valley, some known and some anonymous. It serves as a single window into different themes and subjects, with the common objective of presenting the richness of Kashmiri Literature to readers. Mahmood Gani and Lal Ded’s translated poems engaged my thoughts as I moved through the book. However, the quest to discover the sources of these poems and older works remained genuine and persistent. I was still left with the same questions: Where does Kashmiri literature live?