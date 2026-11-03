Shah Rukh Khan's King has reportedly secured ₹665 crore in pre-release deals.
Pen Marudhar and Phars Films account for ₹425 crore in theatrical rights.
Netflix's reported ₹150 crore digital deal includes a box-office-linked component.
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller King has reportedly secured pre-release deals worth ₹665 crore, making it one of Bollywood's biggest financial ventures ahead of its theatrical release. According to a report by Sacnilk, the Siddharth Anand directorial has attracted substantial investment across domestic and overseas theatrical rights, digital streaming, music and satellite deals.
Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film reportedly has a production budget of ₹400 crore, excluding Shah Rukh Khan's acting fee. With publicity and release expenses estimated at another ₹40 crore, the scale of the project has raised expectations around its box-office performance.
How King's ₹665 crore pre-release business is structured
According to the report, Pen Marudhar has acquired the domestic theatrical rights for an advance of ₹250 crore, while Dubai-based Phars Films has reportedly secured overseas rights through a ₹175 crore minimum guarantee. Together, the theatrical deals account for ₹425 crore.
Netflix has reportedly acquired the digital rights for ₹150 crore, with the final value linked to the film's box-office performance. The music rights are valued at ₹65 crore, while satellite rights have reportedly fetched ₹25 crore. These agreements bring the total reported pre-release business to ₹665 crore.
Can Shah Rukh Khan's King recover its investment?
The theatrical deals alone place considerable pressure on the film to perform well in cinemas. Distributors need strong collections to recover their advances, particularly with the overseas minimum guarantee reportedly setting a new benchmark for an Indian film.
Sacnilk's report estimates that including a notional acting fee for Shah Rukh Khan could take the overall production cost to approximately ₹500 crore. Even so, the reported rights agreements exceed the estimated production and release expenditure. However, these figures should not be treated as confirmed profits, particularly as some deals are performance-linked.
The film reunites Shah Rukh with Siddharth Anand after Pathaan. Its ensemble cast includes Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan.
King is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026, during the Christmas holiday period.