Pawan Kalyan Undergoes Surgery, PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery

Summary of this article
Pawan Kalyan undergoes surgery after months of health concerns and illness.
Anna Lezhneva confirms recovery as PM Modi and actors send wishes.
Doctors advise 7–10 days rest with longer recovery precautions ahead.
Concerns around Pawan Kalyan grew after he underwent surgery following a sudden health episode. Pawan Kalyan undergoes surgery after reportedly falling severely ill during an official meeting, prompting immediate medical attention and further evaluation.
What led to Pawan Kalyan’s surgery
According to an official statement, it was noted that the Deputy Chief Minister had been dealing with health issues for several months. It was stated that he had fallen unwell while discussing administrative matters, after which scheduled engagements were cancelled and he was taken to the hospital.
Medical tests, including an MRI, were conducted before doctors decided that surgery was necessary. It was further advised that he would require at least a week to ten days of rest before resuming official duties, along with longer-term precautions for full recovery.
Pawan Kalyan health update: Anna Lezhneva, leaders react
A reassuring update was later shared by his wife, Anna Lezhneva, confirming that he is recovering well after the procedure.
Support quickly poured in from both political and film circles. It was expressed by Narendra Modi that he had spoken to Pawan Kalyan and was confident of his recovery, while also wishing him good health.
Actor Sai Dharam Tej shared a heartfelt message, noting that the surgery had gone well and expressing hope for his swift return to public service. Similarly, Naga Babu Konidela stated that Kalyan was safe and recovering, urging supporters to keep him in their prayers.
The surgery took place on April 18, 2026, and doctors have indicated that while immediate recovery looks positive, sustained care will be essential.
Beyond public life, Pawan Kalyan’s personal journey has also drawn attention over the years, including his marriage to Anna Lezhneva and his role as a father to his children.